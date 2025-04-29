Florida passes bill requiring school staff training on human trafficking

A bill that would require teachers and other school staff in Florida to be trained in recognizing and reporting human trafficking has passed the state House and Senate.

Under SB 444, Florida teachers, administrators and school support staff like cafeteria workers would be required to take training to help them identify human trafficking.

“The bill requires a district or school based administrator to annually provide training to instructional personnel, school nurses and doctors and other school personnel who come in regular contact with students. Such personnel must annually acknowledge receipt of training,” Republican Senator Bryan Avila said.

Avila introduced the bill in the Senate that had widespread bipartisan support in both bodies of the legislature.

He said the goal is to give adults who come in contact with students the tools they need to quickly spot the warning signs that a student might be experiencing labor or sex trafficking, and to get them lifesaving help.

The training, which could be online or in person, would be free for schools and it would be up to the Florida Department of Education to pick the training.

During public comment when the same bill was debated in the House, some educational staff said current training throughout the state wasn’t enough. Avila said this program would close a gap in training for school personnel.

“But this goes along with what's already required for school districts and schools, which is training on child neglect as well as child abuse,” said Avila.

According to the language of the bill, training would have to cover the definition of human trafficking and the differences between labor and sex trafficking, tips for getting victims of trafficking in schools help and specific guidance regarding how teachers and other school personnel should report trafficking.

The bill would also require every school in Florida to have a protocol in place for reporting human trafficking to the Department of Children and Families or the Florida Human Trafficking Hotline.

The bill is headed to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk next for his signature. It will take effect December 1.

California, Texas, and Florida lead the country in human trafficking according to the U.S. State Department.

If you or a loved one is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can also report a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST. For immediate danger, call 911. In Florida, you can call the Florida Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE.

Read the full bill here: