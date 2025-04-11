Evans, Jones High Schools roll out free scholarships to Valencia

Graduating seniors at Evans and Jones High schools will be able to attend college for free at Valencia College next year thanks to a new scholarship program.

The $1.2 million dollar scholarship program was made possible by donations from Lift Orlando, along with a number of private donors to the Valencia College Foundation.

The program will pay for every graduating senior at Evans and Jones from the graduating class of 2025 to attend Valencia College for free. That’s 350 seniors at Jones High School and 516 at Evans High School that are eligible.

“This is an incredible gift that can make a difference in the lives of hundreds of 2025 graduating seniors from Jones and Evans high schools,” said Superintendent Maria Vazquez. “Removing the cost of tuition and fees can help reduce the monetary stress that is often associated with college. We are so grateful for Valencia’s unwavering support for our students.”

Watch students at Jones and Evans learn they're getting scholarships to Valencia:

Students can pursue an associate degree or a technical training program in a number of fields including healthcare, construction, and transportation.

The program was inspired by the Osceola Prosper program, which gives similar scholarships to public school students in that county to attend Valencia.

“The recent success of Osceola Prosper has led to a substantial increase in the county’s college-going rate and has eliminated disparities in historically underrepresented communities. The objective in launching this new scholarship fund at Evans and Jones high schools is to boost college-going rates for students in Orange County,” said Valencia President Kathleen Plinske.

To qualify, students must apply to Valencia, register for one course or Accelerated Skills Training program no later than the spring of 2026 and fill out a FAFSA form.

Click here to find out more about the program.