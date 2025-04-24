First lady says she will put on the “full armor of God” in defense of Hope Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted Hope Florida’s ties to the religious community Thursday amidst ongoing controversy over the charity’s funding.

The charity’s foundation received a $10 million dollar donation that critics said should have gone to Florida’s Medicaid program. The money was part of a settlement with company Centene over overpriced prescription drugs.

Speaking at a church Thursday in St. Augustine, the governor and first lady played up the role that churches and synagogues play in Hope Florida’s efforts, in their continued defense of the charity.

Meanwhile in Tallahassee, a Florida House panel halted its scrutiny into the welfare-assistance program.

The charity is a public-private partnership between the state, religious communities, and other nonprofits.

First Lady Casey DeSantis who spearheaded the initiative said that she would continue to fight for the charity, and the good it does, quoting Ephesians in the Bible:

“What we are doing is just sometimes you have to put on the full armor of God, and you fight because you know what you're doing is righteous,” said DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlight Hope Florida https://t.co/M7feSfmu9C — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 24, 2025

The first lady pleaded with Florida legislators, across political divides, to unite around the charity, which she says works with single moms, veterans and people with disabilities, and helps connect them with services they need.

For his part, the governor said he will continue to stand by his wife and the charity. He alleges some of the attacks on the charity come from its close ties with houses of worship in the state.

“So I'm proud to be able to be here to say that we've got something that is, that's working. We're expanding. We're not going to let anybody slow us down,” said the governor.

On Wednesday, DeSantis defended the charity and said the $10 million dollars wasn’t meant for Medicaid, but was a private donation to the charity as part of the settlement.

Last week, the charity’s director resigned amidst the scandal over its funding. Attorney General James Uthmeier has also distanced himself from questions about the charity’s funding this week.