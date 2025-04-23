Governor Ron DeSantis continues to defend embattled Hope Florida charity

Governor Ron DeSantis continues to defend Hope Florida amidst controversy regarding money that was funneled into the charity.

The charity is billed as a public, private partnership between the state, faith-based communities, and nonprofits and is spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

House Republicans have been investigating a foundation with ties to the charity since it received a $10 million dollar donation from a state settlement with company Centene over pricey prescription drugs.

Critics say that money was meant for the state’s flailing Medicaid program. Instead, it was given to the charity, and later donated to Secure Florida's Future and Save Our Society from Drugs, which helped fight Florida’s marijuana amendment.

Governor Ron DeSantis says not so.

“The agreement they reached with the company was for about $56 million to recoup for this PBM Medicaid thing. It's there. It's documented. And then they got a $10 million dollar private donation on top of that, which is what the agency said from the beginning,” said DeSantis speaking in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

Watch the full press conference here:

The governor has claimed that attacks on Hope Florida are really attacks on him, and his wife, the first lady who leads the Hope Florida initiative. He said they are also attacks on a charity that has strong religious ties, with local synagogues and churches participating in Hope Florida's efforts.

“I think a lot of people are threatened by the success of the program. It upends some of their ideological commitments. It shows that she's actually made a difference. I know there's people that are threatened by that,” said DeSantis.

The controversy comes as the governor continues to feud with House leaders over budgets and bills this legislative session.

It also comes amidst widespread conjecture that First Lady Casey DeSantis was planning a run for governor against President Trump and MAGA-backed candidate Congressman Byron Donalds.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Tuesday told reporters he did not play a role in funneling the money into the charity.

"I was not involved in the settlement negotiations related to the Hope Florida contribution, and looking at it, everything seems legal," said Uthmeier. "The attorneys, they looked at it and they negotiated it. I assume both the state and Centene were involved."

Hope Florida’s executive director resigned last week amidst the scandal.

