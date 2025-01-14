Volusia County School Board re-elects Jamie Haynes as chair

The Volusia County School Board has elected a new chair today following former board chair Jesse Thompson’s resignation earlier this month.

Jamie Haynes who previously served as board chair between 2022 and 2024, will resume her post as chair for another two-year term.

The vote was 4-1 to elect Haynes with new school board member Donna Brosemer, voting against the nomination.

“Mrs. Haynes has already been chair for two years in a row, and I think that's enough, and it's time for another chair,” said Brosemer.

Brosemer also said Haynes was unethical with how she handled a vote on the superintendent’s new contract, which Brosemer called rushed.

“The way the contract for the superintendent was handled was grossly unethical unless Mrs. Haynes can tell me where there was a public notice given to the board that the contract was even being considered for negotiation,” said Brosemer.

The board voted to approve Superintendent Carmen Balgobin’s contract for a yearly salary of $280,000 dollars in December. That contract represents an over 8% raise. She will also be given a $500 stipend for medical expenses.

Haynes, who represents District 1 and was a schoolteacher and administrator for Volusia County Schools for more than three decades, will have her hands full as chair.

The district is currently grappling with low teacher salaries, a rise in school threats of violence, book bans and issues with inclusion.

Former board chair Jessie Thompson resigned in January after comments she made at a Moms for Liberty conference this summer resurfaced. In them, she called fellow board member Ruben Colón a “tan man” and denigrated Deltona High School.

Community members including the Deltona Mayor and the Volusia County Moms for Liberty chapter called for Thompson’s resignation as chair. Thompson will remain on the board, representing District 3.

Watch the full school board meeting set for 4:30 pm here: