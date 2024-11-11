Florida Department of Education releases list of over 700 banned books in K-12 schools

Over the weekend, the Florida Department of Education released a list of over 700 books that were “removed or discontinued” from districts throughout the state last school year.

That’s an increase of almost 400 books from the list they released a year ago, for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the list, Central Florida districts including Brevard, Marion, Orange, Polk, Seminole and Volusia County Schools all removed books last year.

Volusia led with 40 banned books, including classics like “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut along with newer favorites like “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.

Florida Freedom to Read Project Director Stephana Ferrell called the list an undercount, and says she’s worried that even according to DOE data, book bans continue to rise in the state.

“A lot of them removed many, many books, including classic literature and literature that regularly appears on the AP exams and prepares our students for college level coursework. We're removing all of these books,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said a few parents and residents still make up the bulk of these challenges.

“And right now, what's happening is one or two loud people in a particular district can dictate for all what is available, and it runs against, again, what a majority of parents are telling their school districts they want,” said Ferrell.

PEN America found Florida led the country again last year in book bans, with over 4,500 books banned in the Sunshine State, costing districts about $34,000 to $135,000 a year.

Starting in 2023, law HB 1069 required every school district in Florida to have a policy in place for challenging books.

Under that law, a book could be challenged if it includes any content that “depicts or describes sexual conduct, is not suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material presented, or is inappropriate for the grade level and age group for which the material is used.”

Thousands of books were challenged in the state including books like the Bible, the dictionary and other classics.

In response, Governor Ron DeSantis asked the legislature to put some restrictions in place when it came to book bans, and in 2024, he signed HB 1285 into law, which restricts the number of challenges a non-parent can make in a school district.

In a statement corresponding to this year’s list of banned books, the Florida Department of Education said, “There are no books banned in Florida and sexually explicit materials do not belong in schools. Once again, far left activist groups are pushing the book ban hoax on Floridians. The better question is why do these groups continue to fight to expose children to sexually explicit materials.”

Here’s the list of books that were banned in Central Florida schools during the 2023-2024 school year according to the Florida Department of Education:

Brevard County Schools

Grades K-12

"A Court of Frost and Starlight" Sarah J Maas

"A Court of Mist and Fury" Sarah J Maas

"A Court of Silver Flames" Sarah J Maas

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" Sarah J Maas

"A Court of Wings and Ruin" Sarah J Maas

"Beautiful" Amy Reed

"Forever" Judy Blume

"House of Earth and Blood" Sarah J Maas

"House of Sky and Breath" Sarah J Maas

"Infandous" E. Arnold

"Jesus Land" Julia Scheeres

"Living Dead Girl" Elizabeth Scott

"Red Hood" E. Arnold

"The Infinite Moment of Us" L. Myracle

"The Nowhere Girls" Amy Reed

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" Stephen Chbosky

"This One" Summer Tamaki

"Tilt" E. Hopkins

"Tricks" E. Hopkins

"What Girls are Made Of" E. Arnold

Marion County Schools

Grades K-12

"A Court of Mist and Fury" Sarah J Maas

"All Boys Aren't Blue" George Johnson

"Damsel" Elana Arnold

"Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" Jonathan Safran Foer

"Infandous" Elana Arnold

"Lucky" Alice Sebold

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" Jesse Andrews

"More Happy Than Not" Adam Silvera

"Nineteen Minutes: A Novel" Jodi Picoult

"Out of Darkness" Ashley Hope Perez

"Red Hood" Elana Arnold

"Sold" Patricia McCormick

"The Bluest Eye" Toni Morrison

"Tricks" Ellen Hopkins

Grades 6-12

"Killing Mr. Griffin" Lois Duncan

Grades 9-12

"Being Transgender" Robert Rody

"Rainbow Boys" Alex Sanchez

"Rainbow High" Alex Sanchez

"Rainbow Road" Alex Sanchez

"The Black Flamingo" Dean Atta

"This Book is Gay" Juno Dawson

"Understanding Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity" Robert Rodi

Orange County Schools

Grades K-12

"Blankets" Craig Thompson

"Shut Up!" Marilyn Reynolds

Polk County Schools

Grades K-12

"Adjustment Day" Chuck Palahniuk

"Empire of Storms" Sarah Maas

"Half of a Yellow Sun" Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"Nineteen Minutes" Jodi Picoult

"Storm and Fury" Jennifer Armentrout

"Tricks" Ellen Hopkins

Seminole County Schools

Grades 9-12

"Exit Here" Jason Myers

"Push" Sapphire

"Triangles" Ellen Hopkins

"Tricks" Ellen Hopkins

Volusia County Schools

Grades 6-8

"Alice on the Outside" Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

Grades 6-12

"Chosen" P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast

"Clockwork Princess" Cassandra Clare

Grades 9-12

"A Clash of Kings: A Song of Fire and Ice" George R.R. Martin

"A Stolen Life: A Memoir" Jaycee Lee Dugard

"All Boys Aren't Blue" George Johnson

"Allegedly" Tiffany Jackson

"Boy Girl Boy" Ron Koertge

"Bumped" Megan McCafferty

"Burned" Ellen Hopkins

"Crank" Ellen Hopkins

"Damsel" Elana Arnold

"Emergency Contact" Mary H.K. Choi

"Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" Jonathan Safran Foer

"Fade" Lisa McMann

"Felix Ever After" Kacen Callender

"Glass" Ellen Hopkins

"Grown" Tiffany Jackson

"Heroine" Mindy McGinnis

"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" Erika Sanchez

"Identical" Ellen Hopkins

"I'll Give You the Sun" Jandy Nelson

"L8R, G8R" Lauren Myracle

"Last Night at the Telegraph Club" Malinda Lo

"Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me" Mariko Tamaki

"Little and Lion" Brandy Colbert

"Living Dead Girl" Elizabeth Scott

"Looking for Alaska" John Green

"Lullaby" Chuck Palahniuk

"Me, Earl and the Dying Girl" Jesse Andrews

"Monday's Not Coming" Tiffany Jackson

"More Happy Than Not" Adam Silvera

"Native Son" Richard Wright

"Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe" Preston Norton

"Nineteen Minutes" Jodi Picoult

"Out of Darkness" Ashley Hope Perez

"Perfect" Ellen Hopkins

"Ramona Blue" Julie Murphy

"Scars" Cheryl Rainfield

"Slaughterhouse Five" Kurt Vonnegut

"Smoke" Ellen Hopkins

"Sold" Patricia McCormick

"Song of Solomon" Toni Morrison

"Storm and Fury" Jennifer Armentrout

"The Bluest Eye" Toni Morrison

"The Freedom Writers Diary" Erin Gruwell

"The Handmaid's Tale" Margaret Atwood

"The Handsome Girl and Her Beautiful Boy" B.T. Gottfred

"The Kite Runner (graphic novel)" Khaled Hosseini

"The Letter Q" Sarah Moon

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" Stephen Chbosky

"YOLO" Lauren Myracle

"You Too? 25 voices shares their #MeToo stories" Janet Gurtler

Read the full data for the state here: