Report finds increasing college enrollment could add more than $800 million to Central Florida economy

A new study finds boosting college enrollment in Central Florida could inject billions of dollars into the region.

The report, published by the Helios Education Foundation last month, estimates increasing college enrollment by 10% in Orange and Osceola counties could generate $809 million back into the economy annually in something called social gains.

For researcher Paul Perrault, social gains “means number one for the individual, they're going to have higher lifetime salaries. They're going to have higher earning power, less opportunities for their jobs to be automated.”

Helios Graph showing Central Florida gains from higher ed. Courtesy Helios.

Perrault said when looking at the greater community and state, these gains could be seen in better hospitals, roads, public services, and even fewer people going to jail or prison.

The report also found that helping Central Florida high school seniors achieve college readiness could result in each graduate contributing $35,950 a year back into the economy.

“There's going to be a lot of automation that takes place,” Perrault said. “And so really getting us to the point of having students that are better prepared for the jobs of the future means having more kids that are doing better in school, getting them ready, talking them through their opportunities.”

Perrault said that making sure more students enroll in AP classes and dual enrollment programs can help boost college enrollment.

Helios Graph showing Orange and Osceola County gains from college readiness and college graduation. Courtesy Helios.

Also, expanding statewide grant programs for college seekers and fostering partnerships between Florida colleges and local businesses can help with these efforts.

The Helios Education Foundation is a corporate sponsor of Central Florida Public Media but does not have any editorial control over our stories.

Read the full report here: