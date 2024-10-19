Central Florida schools receive grants to train the workforce of tomorrow

The Florida Department of Education is awarding several Central Florida schools special grants to help train the workforce of tomorrow in high-demand areas.

It’s part of the state’s Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive (Workforce CAP) Grant Program.

In Central Florida, Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia County Schools were awarded these workforce development grants.

The money can be used to create or expand career and technical education programs in these school districts.

That includes offering students more hands-on-learning experiences and direct pathways to certifications in high-demand areas like aerospace, healthcare and cybersecurity.

Governor Ron DeSantis approved $100 million dollars for the program in this year’s state budget.

Individual districts and college systems applied for the funding. In total, the Florida Department of Education announced $62 million in these workforce development grants for K-12 schools and community colleges statewide.

Here’s the list from the Florida Department of Education of Central Florida schools receiving the grants, and how the money will be used:

