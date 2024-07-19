Daytona State College latest to receive Purple Star designation
Daytona State College is the latest Florida school to receive a Purple Star designation, for its commitment to veterans and military families on campus.
Purple Star campuses must offer a military liaison, priority enrollment for vets, a website with resources for vets, a student-led transition program, and professional development opportunities for staff around teaching vets.
The Florida Department of Education administers the designation.
Daytona State College serves more than 1,000 veterans and their family members who take classes at seven campuses.
“Our veterans and their families have made great sacrifices in service to our country, and they are an incredible addition to our student body,” said Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso in a statement.
“Speaking as a veteran myself, I’m proud of all we do to help everyone who seeks to better themselves and their families through education.”
The community college joins only two other Central Florida schools with the designation: the University of Central Florida and Seminole State College.
The Purple Star designation program was established by the Florida Legislature in 2023. Once awarded, a Florida school will maintain the designation for three years.
Here’s the list of community colleges with the designation:
- Daytona State College
- Gulf Coast State College
- Indian River State College
- Santa Fe College
- State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota
- Seminole State College of Florida
- Tallahassee Community College
Here’s the list of four-year universities with the designation:
- Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida State University
- University of Central Florida
- University of Florida
- University of North Florida
- University of South Florida
- University of West Florida