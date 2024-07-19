Daytona State College latest to receive Purple Star designation

Daytona State College is the latest Florida school to receive a Purple Star designation, for its commitment to veterans and military families on campus.

Purple Star campuses must offer a military liaison, priority enrollment for vets, a website with resources for vets, a student-led transition program, and professional development opportunities for staff around teaching vets.

The Florida Department of Education administers the designation.

Daytona State College serves more than 1,000 veterans and their family members who take classes at seven campuses.

“Our veterans and their families have made great sacrifices in service to our country, and they are an incredible addition to our student body,” said Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso in a statement.

“Speaking as a veteran myself, I’m proud of all we do to help everyone who seeks to better themselves and their families through education.”

The community college joins only two other Central Florida schools with the designation: the University of Central Florida and Seminole State College.

The Purple Star designation program was established by the Florida Legislature in 2023. Once awarded, a Florida school will maintain the designation for three years.

Here’s the list of community colleges with the designation:



Daytona State College

Gulf Coast State College

Indian River State College

Santa Fe College

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

Seminole State College of Florida

Tallahassee Community College

Here’s the list of four-year universities with the designation: