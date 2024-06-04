Central Florida families, here’s where to find free food for students this summer

Central Florida schools are out for summer break, and most are offering free meals for children 18 years and younger starting this week throughout the start of the term.

To find your nearest food site, check out the summer BreakSpot food locator, here.You can also find your nearest food site by calling 2-1-1 or texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

If you’re in Central Florida you can also find free food for your family this summer using Second Harvest of Central Florida Food Bank’s food locator tool.

Here’s a breakdown of food sites by Central Florida county.

Brevard County Public Schools:

Brevard County Public Schools are providing free breakfasts and lunches to students this summer, but have not provided a list of sites. Find your nearest site here.



Marion County Public Schools:

Marion County Schools are providing free breakfasts and lunches at the following sites. For a list of dates each of the sites are open, click here.



Anthony Elementary

Belleview Elementary

Belleview Middle

Belleview-Santos Elementary

Belleview High

College Park Elementary

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary

Dunnellon Elementary

Dunnellon Middle

Dunnellon High

East Marion Elementary

Eighth Street Elementary

Fessenden Elementary

Fordham Early Learning Academy

Forest High

Ft. King Middle

Ft. McCoy School

Greenway Elementary

Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary

Harbour View Elementary

Lake Weir High

Lake Weir Middle

Legacy Elementary

Liberty Middle

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Howard Middle

Madison Street Academy

Maplewood Elementary

Marion Oaks Elementary

Marion Technical Institute

North Marion Middle

Ocala Springs Elementary

Osceola Middle

Reddick-Collier Elementary

Shady Hill Elementary

South Ocala Elementary

Sparr Elementary

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Vanguard High

Ward-Highlands Elementary

West Port High

Wyomina High

Off-site locations:



Acceleration Academy

Barbara Gaskin Washington Center

Blessed Trinity Church

Boys & Girls Club, Marion County

Boys & Girls Club, Dunnellon

Boys & Girls Club, Silver Springs Shores

Central Christian Church

Deer Run Apartments

E.D. Croskey Center

Hickory Knoll Apartments

Howard Academy

Revealing Truth Ministries

Shiloh Church

YMCA Ocala

Orange County Public Schools:

Orange County Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches at a variety of school and other community partner sites including local churches and community centers throughout the district. Find your nearest site here.

Free meals will also be available at the following libraries: Chickasaw, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, and South Trail.

Osceola County Public Schools:

Osceola County Public Schools are providing free breakfasts and lunches to students this summer, but have not provided a list of sites. Find your nearest site here.

Seminole County Public Schools:

Seminole County Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches at the following sites. These sites are subject to change. The most up-to-date information can be found here.



Altamonte Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Bear Lake Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Bentley Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Casselberry Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Eastbrook Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

English Estates Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Forest City Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 09:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Hamilton Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:00 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Highlands Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Idyllwilde Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Lake Mary Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 09:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Lake Orienta Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Layer Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Longwood Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Midway Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Pine Crest Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Red Bug Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 09:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Spring Lake Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 09:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Sterling Park Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Wicklow Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Winter Springs Elementary School, Breakfast Dine-in: 08:20 a.m. - 08:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-in: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Indian Trails Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 8:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 01:00 p.m.

Markham Woods Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:45 p.m. - 01:15 p.m.

Millennium Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:05 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.

Milwee Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Rock Lake Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sanford Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

South Seminole Middle, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Teague Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m

Tuskawilla Middle School, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:20 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Crooms Academy Of Information Technology, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:20 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Lake Brantley High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 6:45 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 10:50 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Lake Howell High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 6:45 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Lake Mary High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 6:50 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 10:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.

Lyman High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 6:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Oviedo High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Seminole High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Seminole High 9th Grade Center, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Winter Springs High School, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Endeavor School, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:20 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.

Journeys Academy, Breakfast Dine-In: 8:30 a.m. - 09:00 a.m.

Boys and Girls Club - West Sanford, Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Snack Dine-In: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Patriot's Day Camp, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:00 a.m. - 08:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Expressly You School Of The Arts, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:00 a.m. - 08:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Rock of Central Florida Church, Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Snack Dine-In: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Salvation Army of Seminole County, Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Snack Dine-In: 3:00 p.m. - 3:20 p.m.

City of Longwood, Breakfast Dine-In: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Galileo School for Gifted Learning - Riverbend, Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Choices In Learning, Lunch Dine-In: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Westmonte Park Recreation Center, Breakfast Dine-In: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Seminole County Public Library - North Branch, Lunch Dine-In: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Glorious Hands, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:30 a.m. - 09:00 am. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Lake Mary Preparatory School, Breakfast Dine-In: 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:00 a.m.. - 01:00 p.m.

First Shiloh Missionary Baptist, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:00 a.m. - 08:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Unity Youth Association, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:00 a.m. - 08:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Eugene Gregory Memorial Youth Academy @ the Sheriff Department, Breakfast Dine-In: 07:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 10:30 - 12:30 pm.

Early Learning Childcare, Breakfast Dine-In: 08:00 a.m. - 08:30 a.m. Lunch Dine-In: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Volusia County Public Schools:

Volusia County Public Schools and Volusia County Government have teamed up to offer free breakfasts and lunches at the following sites throughout the county.

DAYTONA BEACH



Allen Chapel AME Camp Divine, 580 George W. Engram Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 5 ) Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 2) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Gardens, 437 Jean St. (June 3 through Aug. 2) Lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Hope Place Library, 1310 Wright St. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, 825 Derbyshire Road (June 10 through Aug. 2; closed June 19 and July 5 ) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Master’s Doman COGIC, 511 Freemont Ave. (June 17 through Aug. 18) Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed Fridays ) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Palmetto Park, 450 Whitney St. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed Fridays ) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Salvation Army Daytona Beach, 1555 LPGA Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 4) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Sunnyland Park, 825 Washington St. (June 3 through Aug. 4) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 3 through Aug. 2) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon p.m. to 1 p.m.

DEBARY



DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 10 through July 26) Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

DELAND



Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave., (June 10 through July 26) Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.

House Next Door Homework Club, 422 S. Delaware Ave. (June 10 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Salvation Army of West Volusia, 1240 S. High St. (June 10 through July 19; closed June 19 ) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. YMCA DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

DELEON SPRINGS



Malloy Community Center, 330 Retta St., (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DELTONA



Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

Life Fellowship Church, 1420 Courtland Blvd., (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. YMCA Four Townes, 280 Wolf Pack Run, (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

EDGEWATER



Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 3 through Aug 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (June 3 through Aug 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

HOLLY HILL



Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. YMCA – Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

LAKE HELEN



Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m. Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Avenue (June 3 through Aug 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church Street (June 3 through Aug 9) Breakfast: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH



Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

New Smyrna Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

ORANGE CITY



Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9 to 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH



Camp Destiny, 1060 W. Granada Blvd. (June 3 through July 19; closed July 5 ) Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

) Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Emmanuel International Church, 54 S. Ridgewood Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2) Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road (June 17 through July 26) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S Beach Street (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. (June 10 through Aug. 2) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Drive (June 3 through Aug 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

PORT ORANGE



YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SOUTH DAYTONA



Church of God Pentecostal International, 700 Reed Canal Road (June 10 through June 28) Breakfast: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; lunch: 11 to 11:45 a.m.

James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 10 through July 26) Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

The following rural site will serve Grab & Go meals:

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., (June 3 through Aug. 9) Breakfast and lunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, the program will provide meals only to children who are enrolled at these sites:

