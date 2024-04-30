UCF makes changes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs

The University of Central Florida has made staffing changes in response to meet new requirements set by the state.

Under Florida law and a new Board of Governors regulation, public universities in the state of Florida are no longer allowed to use funds to support DEI initiatives on campus.

As a result, UCF eliminated its Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The university has also renamed its DEI program to the Department of Access and Community Engagement and eliminated vacant positions related to diversity training.

In a statement, the university says, student-fee funded clubs and other initiatives are still running as normal on campus, as the legislation does not impact them.

“As part of the State University System funded by the people of Florida, UCF remains committed to pursuing excellence for our students, faculty, and staff while also following the spirit and letter of the laws and regulations passed by the elected and appointed leaders of our state,” said UCF spokesperson Courtney Gilmartin.

In March, the University of Florida announced it had fired all its DEI officers and eliminated the department on campus to comply with new laws.

Read the new Board of Governor regulations here. Read the law governing the use of public funds to pay for DEI programs here: