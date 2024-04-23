Orange County School Board to vote on half-penny sales tax renewal

The Orange County School Board will decide on Tuesday, April 23 whether to place a referendum on the November ballot that would renew a half-penny sales tax.

The sales tax helps to fund construction of new school buildings and renovation of old ones in the district.

In a statement, OCPS said that the sales tax has generated over $4 billion for the district since 2002, and has funded the construction of 65 new schools.

More than half of the funds collected by the sales tax come from tourists who visit the area, and pay taxes on hotels and other rentals.

If the sales tax is approved, it will continue to accrue funds for the district over the next decade and help enhance school security, provide updated technology, and additional new school buildings.

The school board meeting begins at 5 pm and can be streamed online here.