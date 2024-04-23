© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County School Board to vote on half-penny sales tax renewal

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
The Orange County School Board will vote on the referendum on Tuesday, April 23.
Pexels
The Orange County School Board will vote on the referendum on Tuesday, April 23.

The Orange County School Board will decide on Tuesday, April 23 whether to place a referendum on the November ballot that would renew a half-penny sales tax.

The sales tax helps to fund construction of new school buildings and renovation of old ones in the district.

In a statement, OCPS said that the sales tax has generated over $4 billion for the district since 2002, and has funded the construction of 65 new schools.

More than half of the funds collected by the sales tax come from tourists who visit the area, and pay taxes on hotels and other rentals.

If the sales tax is approved, it will continue to accrue funds for the district over the next decade and help enhance school security, provide updated technology, and additional new school buildings.

The school board meeting begins at 5 pm and can be streamed online here.
Tags
Education Central Florida NewsOrange County
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details