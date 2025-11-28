© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holiday travel brings big crowds to Orlando International Airport

Central Florida Public Media | By Marian Summerall
Published November 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
A cargo plane at Orlando International Airport.
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
/
Flymco.com
A cargo plane at Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International Airport could tally around 1.9 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period between Nov. 21 through Dec. 2.

Sunday is forecasted to be the busiest day during the travel period. The airport could see over 177,000 passengers in one day according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

However, officials said the airport is prepared for this surge in travel with customer resources like food and retail services, parking reservations, and one-on-one customer support through the Customer Experience Ambassador program.

“Orlando is usually one of the nation’s hottest travel destinations for the holiday season, and Orlando International Airport is ready,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

To keep passengers safe and on time, the airport reminds travelers to arrive early for their flights, pack lightly, and practice patience.

One rule of thumb is the “3-2-1” rule: Be at the ticket counter three hours before departure, be at the TSA security checkpoint two hours before departure and be at the gate one hour before boarding.

Travelers can follow updates on MCO’s website. 
Tags
Economy & Business Central Florida NewsOrange County
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details