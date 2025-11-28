Holiday travel brings big crowds to Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport could tally around 1.9 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period between Nov. 21 through Dec. 2.

Sunday is forecasted to be the busiest day during the travel period. The airport could see over 177,000 passengers in one day according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

However, officials said the airport is prepared for this surge in travel with customer resources like food and retail services, parking reservations, and one-on-one customer support through the Customer Experience Ambassador program.

“Orlando is usually one of the nation’s hottest travel destinations for the holiday season, and Orlando International Airport is ready,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

To keep passengers safe and on time, the airport reminds travelers to arrive early for their flights, pack lightly, and practice patience.

One rule of thumb is the “3-2-1” rule: Be at the ticket counter three hours before departure, be at the TSA security checkpoint two hours before departure and be at the gate one hour before boarding.

Travelers can follow updates on MCO’s website.