New dynamic toll pricing begins on I-4 Express

Drivers who take I-4 Express lanes can expect a new sight on signs while cruising through the system: dynamic toll prices.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) informed partners like MetroPlan Orlando of the pricing change last week. Tolls across the 21-mile stretch of express lanes will continually adjust in response to real-time traffic conditions beginning Monday, according to District Five Secretary John Tyler and FDOT’s emailed message and subsequent news release .

FDOT had previously indicated that I-4 Express “ will utilize dynamic tolling in the future ,” and the change comes two days before the three-year anniversary of I-4 Express’ debut.

While the agency does not expect tolls to significantly rise, it does expect drivers to see a “small increase on the busiest segments near downtown Orlando” from 6-9 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. on weekdays. The maximum price per segment driven is capped at $3, according to FDOT’s I-4 Express website . Department representatives did not respond to requests for clarification on if the change is permanent and why it came now.

FDOT referred to dynamic tolling as “successful on other managed lanes” in a document sent to partners like MetroPlan Orlando and shared by district 5 Orlando City Commissioner Shan Rose in a Facebook post.

The Central Florida express lanes join Express 95 on South Florida’s Interstate 95 in dynamic tolling. Toll changes – in combination with limited entrances and a restriction on larger vehicles – are meant to prevent congestion, maintain reliable travel times and keep vehicles moving at a minimum of 50 mph.

Costs are still based on how far is traveled. Although toll prices may change while motorists pass through the express lanes, drivers will never be charged more than the posted price after initially passing a sign.