Visiting Volusia County Beaches will soon be more expensive for people outside the county

Volusia Beach Changes

Visiting Volusia County beaches will soon cost non residents more.

County commissioners recently passed an ordinance , taking effect October 1, that changes who pays to park on the beach.

While Volusia residents will no longer pay to drive their vehicles on the beach, people who live outside the county will be charged $30 for a beach driving day pass or $150 for an annual pass. Currently non residents pay $20 for a day pass and $100 for an annual pass.

The changes in pricing for parking on the beach come less than one month after commissioners approved changes to off-beach parking starting on January 1, 2025.

Beginning next year, Volusia county residents will have to register for free parking in county-owned off-beach parking lots or be subject to a $20 daily parking fee or $100 annual pass.

“That's a pretty standard parking program utilizing license plate reading technology that's very common throughout the country, as well as multiple places in Florida along the beach,” said Ben Bartlett, Volusia County Public Works Director.

When creating the program, Bartlett said they looked to the city of New Smyrna Beach which already has a beach parking program.

Volusia County’s free resident annual pass program will end on January 31, 2026 unless the council renews it before the deadline.



Follow The Money

Under the current fee structure, Volusia County receives no revenue for visitors who park in lots off the beach.

But, the revenue the county receives from the tolls collected for driving on the beach is approximately $8 million gross, according to Bartlett.

“When you subtract out the cost it takes to collect that money, we're at about roughly $4 million net,” he said.

With the upcoming changes, Bartlett estimates an additional net revenue of $7.5 million.

The money collected from beach tolls, and the expected money from off-beach parking, pays for maintenance of the beach, such as trash pick up and keeping ramps up to date.

“And not just the maintenance, but [it] also [pays for] the lifeguards,” said Bartlett. “The turtle procedures, and folks that have to go out and take care of the turtle nesting requirements that we're required to do in accordance with our permit that allows beach driving. There's a significant cost to that.”

He said the revenue the county is collecting under the current system does not cover all those costs, as a subsidy from property taxes in the general fund helps to fill the gap.

“There still will be a subsidy paid out of the ad valorem property taxes, but that subsidy will be reduced by the increase in revenue,” said Bartlett.

This financial formula is the reason Bartlett said county commissioners moved to eliminate beach fees for county residents. “They're already paying for it in their property taxes. Therefore it was their direction to not charge them an additional fee to access the beach that they already pay for.”

As the county looks to increase the money collected from beach tolls, they’ll also be paying for a new vendor to automate some entrances, giving the county the ability to remotely open and close ramps, and show the ramps’ status in real time.

Michael Kooiman Posted speed limit on Daytona Beach.

What to know next time you go

The changes coming to Volusia beach driving and parking will be no secret, said Bartlett.

“We will be having a very comprehensive media campaign to get the word out,” he said. “Go to the Volusia County website , we will be having a multitude of links and information available about the switch and how they can continue to purchase their annual passes.”

In the meantime, Bartlett reminds people with disabled individuals and veterans with registered plates will continue to park for free at both off beach parking and on the beach.

“We do have our two coastal parks, which are Smyrna Dunes and Lighthouse Point Park. Those will continue to charge a fee,” he said. “Those rates have not changed. Residents still have to pay for those as well.”

