Tech outage grounds flights at Orlando International Airport

More than 1,000 flights have been delayed or canceled in the U.S. as a major internet outage causes issues for Microsoft users.

In Central Florida, 155 flights were delayed and 58 were canceled at Orlando International Airport, as of 11:00 a.m., according to airport data firm FlightAware.

"Due to the technical issues facing airlines today, flights to and from the Orlando Sanford International Airport may be delayed or canceled," the Orlando Sanford International Airport said on Facebook, and informed travelers to check with airlines directly for more info.

At Sanford International Airport, there were no cancellations but 13 delays. Melbourne international airport had two cancellations and one delay.

"Currently FAA operations are not impacted by the global IT issue," the agency said on X. "We continue to work closely with airlines as they work to resume normal operations. Ground stops and delays will be intermittent at various airports as the airlines work through residual technology issues. Contact the airlines for more information.

In addition to airlines, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, or LYNX systems, is having technical issues. The bus system’s booking page is affected, but riders can check theLYNX website andFacebook page for updates.

A Microsoft outage is to blame, which affected banks, media outlets, and companies around the world, according to NPR, with cybersecurity company CrowdStrike to blame. A routine software update likely caused the problems.

The software issue was not a cyberattack, and CrowdStrike said it's working to fix the issue in the update.