Volusia County property appraiser says population growth fuels rising property values

Central Florida Public Media | By Talia Blake
Published June 25, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Larry Bartlett is the Volusia County Property Appraiser. He sits for a portrait in his office in Deland.
Talia Blake
/
Central Florida Public Media
Larry Bartlett is the Volusia County Property Appraiser. He sits for a portrait in his office in Deland.

Despite the risk

Property values have increased 7% across Volusia County, according to the VCARD 2024 report from Volusia County Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett.

Bartlett said that increase is due to Volusia’s ongoing population growth.

“We don't have a state income tax. So people from all over the country want to come here to live and have a business,” he said.

Volusia Property Value percentage changes so far in 2024 via VCARD 2024.
Volusia County Property Appraiser
Florida isone of nine states that has no individual income tax.

Despite the risk of hurricanes, Bartlett said not having a state income tax, along with Volusia’s 47 miles of beaches, makes the county and state attractive to potential residents.

“Our studies show that they're coming from places like California and New York, where they have their own weather problems, but they also have a state income tax there,” he said. “And because of that, you have a high demand and a relatively short supply now, and when you have that prices go up.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Volusia County’s population grew by more than 35,000 people from 2020 to 2023.

Residents & renters

As property values increase in Volusia County, Bartlett said it could result in property taxes that are unaffordable for some home and property owners.

“But I think, by and large, people are happy when their property values increase,” he said. “It doesn't necessarily mean that their taxes are increasing because when you have an increased population it spreads the tax burden among more taxpayers.”

If property taxes rise as a result of Volusia’s increased property values, it could result in a trickle down effect on renters.

“The increase in property values, including the value of apartment complexes, result in increased rents if the taxes go up, because landlords are going to pass along the increased tax burden,” he said.

Market rent per unit by bedroom in Volusia County via VCARD 2024
Volusia County Property Appraiser
Although increasing property values can be positive for many home and property owners in Volusia County, there are still residents in need of affordable housing.

“Volusia County is supporting an affordable housing initiative for people that don't have the income necessary to pay some of the rents or buy houses,” he said. “So the county is aware that we need help to find affordable housing for folks. But they haven't done anything to affect property values because they really can't.”
Tags
Economy & Business Volusia County Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to Central Florida Public Media. She is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with degrees in both Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. While at UCF, she was an intern for Central Florida’s public affairs show, Intersection. She joined on as Morning Edition Host in 2019. In 2022, Ms. Blake was appointed to the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist’s board of directors.
