Slowdown expected for Orlando tourism in the second quarter

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT
Hotel occupancy numbers and direct flights to Orlando are all expected to decrease.
Pexels
Hotel occupancy numbers and direct flights to Orlando are all expected to decrease.

Orlando could see a dip in tourism in the second quarter of the year.

Visit Orlando expects 3% fewer bookings during the spring and summer compared to the same time last year.

Airline ticket sales will also slow by about 0.5%, with the fewest flights landing in the area this month.

The news comes after a strong February for Orlando. Hotel demand was up by 1.5% compared with last February, and airline arrivals increased by 6.6%.

The average daily rate for hotels also increased to about $217 dollars a night, up by 1.2% from the previous year.

Tourist Development Tax data from the Orange County Comptroller’s Office shows collections increased by $1.4 million this February over last, but an extra day due to the Leap Year accounted for most of that.

Two campaigns have been planned to encourage travel to the area this summer: 407 Day will be celebrated in Orlando on Sunday, with special events and deals.

The goal is to encourage visitors and residents to frequent restaurants, shops and boutiques, and then take a selfie with #407 to promote these small businesses.

And then Visit Orlando is airing a special Taylor Swift-themed ad that will be released with the Taylor Swift concert on Disney+.

The nationwide campaign could reach up to 61 million impressions.
