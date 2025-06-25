Central Florida Public Media & Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Listening Session

Join us for a meaningful caregiver listening session inspired by PBS’s "Caregiving" series. This engaging event is designed to create a welcoming space where caregivers can share personal stories, challenges, and insights, helping to shape future media coverage of issues that matter most to the Orlando caregiver community.

DATE: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

TIMES:



5:30 p.m. - Dinner & Networking (Complimentary dinner provided)

6:00 p.m. - Caregiving Conversation (Facilitated discussion)

LOCATION: One Senior Place in Altamonte Springs,

715 Douglas Avenue,

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714



Questions? Contact rfernandez@cfpublic.org

About the Project:

Central Florida Public Media is partnering with PBS to serve as a vital community hub for conversations surrounding caregiving. Following the launch of PBS’s acclaimed documentary series "Caregiving," which shares personal stories from caregivers and expert insights on our care system, our organization received a grant to facilitate three community listening sessions inspired by the series.

The goal is to foster dialogue, elevate caregiver voices, and better understand the diverse experiences within our community- whether paid or unpaid caregivers, including those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s. These sessions enable us to engage directly with local caregivers, inform programming, and raise awareness about the challenges facing our aging population and long-term care system.

While Central Florida Public Media is not affiliated with PBS, we share their commitment to informing, educating, and empowering the community. Beyond these three listening sessions, we will host ongoing community engagement events to ensure caregiving topics remain a priority in our programming.

