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Election Day: A look at key races in Michigan, Maine and Ohio

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:02 PM EST

Voters are heading to the polls in Michigan, Maine and Ohio, where closely watched races could help determine the balance of power in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Scott Tong check in with Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Public; James Pindell, a political reporter for The Boston Globe; and Jo Ingles, a reporter for the Statehouse News Bureau in Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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