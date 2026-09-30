Immigration detention money flows in Florida's governor's race

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, or FDEM, still owes more than $417 million to vendors for immigration enforcement at detention centers statewide.

FDEM records presented to lawmakers in Sept. showed 592 outstanding invoices for Operation Vigil Sentry, the state's immigration enforcement plan.

ALSO READ: Florida's emergency agency spent nearly $1 billion on immigration. Now it'll get more

Despite not getting paid, some of those vendors — and groups or people tied to them — are donating to candidates for the upcoming midterms.

The state's Democratic candidate for governor, David Jolly, has raised about $7 million for his affiliated committee — Florida 2026. Meanwhile, his Republican opponent has raised more than $115 million for his affiliated committee — Friends of Byron Donalds. Some of the vendors the state still owes large amounts to have also donated to Donalds' committee. None have donated to Jolly so far.

Meghan Bowman / Canva The state's Division of Elections and Division of Emergency Management provided the data. FDEM records presented to lawmakers in Sept. showed 592 outstanding invoices for Operation Vigil Sentry, the state's immigration enforcement plan, totaling more than $417 million. Some vendors still owed large amounts have also donated to GOP gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. None have donated to his opponent, Democratic candidate David Jolly.

IRG Global Emergency Management helped the state's immigration enforcement by establishing sites, staff village administration, and providing staffing, labor, and maintenance support.

The group is owed more than $68 million from the state. Its parent company, Access Restoration Services (ARS), donated more than $100,000 to Donalds.

The Florida Trident reported ARS ripped people off in Southwest Florida after the devastating Hurricane Ian swept through Fort Myers in 2024.

AC Disaster Consulting and FORTS Services LLC are owed far less than some of the other vendors and donated nominal amounts to Donalds' affiliated committee.

Critical Response Strategies made a small donation of $10,000, but the state still owes the company more than $35 million.

CDR Companies, led by CEO and co-founder Carlos Duart, is a multi-pronged consulting firm that provides disaster recovery, engineering, health services, and more. State records show one of its subsidiaries, CDR Health, has already been paid $5,184,400 from the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund for its work on "illegal migration."

CDR is still owed more than $40 million for its other immigration enforcement work.

However, Duart, along with CDR Companies, CDR Enterprises Inc., and CDR Maguire Companies, donated more than $620,000 combined to Friends of Byron Donalds.

Duart's company also created joint ventures with The GEO Group and The Lemoine Company to further assist the state in its immigration goals. Both groups also donated to Donalds.

The GEO Group runs for-profit prisons and immigration detention centers. It works closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The state owes its joint venture with CDR, GEO|CDR Baker LLC, nearly $40 million.

WUSF reached out to CDR Companies, Duart, and The GEO Group. CDR and its CEO did not respond to a request for comment. The GEO Group confirmed the joint venture.

Lemoine's joint venture with CDR, Lemoine CDR Logistics, LLC, is still owed about $27.3 million.

Despite the outstanding bills, The GEO Group donated $2.5 million to Donalds. The Lemoine Company, which provides logistical help with site updating, roadway maintenance, and staffing villages, gave Donalds $59,000.

None of the vendors with outstanding invoices have donated to Donalds' opponent, Democrat David Jolly.

The GEO Group's influence in politics

Transparency USA, a nonpartisan group that tracks state campaign finances, shows The GEO Group hasn't just donated in the governor's race.

It's also given $50,000 to Friends of James Uthmeier, the GOP candidate for Florida attorney general, and $15,000 to Friends of Blaise Ingoglia, the GOP candidate for the state CFO.

Experts say groups typically donate to candidates to gain access and influence. But how far does that influence go?

OpenSecrets, a watchdog group that checks how money moves in federal politics, tracked The GEO Group and the bills it lobbied for and against.

The group spent nearly $2 million in 2024 lobbying the Department of Homeland Security and federal lawmakers — including Donalds, who is still an active member of the U.S. House representing the state's 19th Congressional District in Southwest Florida, covering cities like Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and Naples.

Donalds co-sponsored Secure the Border Act of 2023 (H.R. 2) and was a primary sponsor for the Reshape Alternatives to Detention Act of 2024 (H.R. 8430).

Federal filings from 2024 show The GEO Group spent $340,000 from July through Sept., and another $350,000 from Oct. through Dec. lobbying for both of Donalds' bills. The group spent an additional $690,000 lobbying for H.R. 2 earlier in the year.

Neither bill, however, became law.

WUSF's Gabriella Paul helped with the data analysis process of this report.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.