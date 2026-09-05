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Shark Niño: Is this a thing?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:35 PM EDT
Via Dr. Stephen Kajiura

It's a holiday weekend — and across Florida, that means a lot of people heading to the sand and surf. But as summer winds down, Fall shark migration is just beginning — and this year, it coincides with a strengthening El Niño.

We know El Niño can reshape our weather from thousands of miles away. but a powerful El Niño can also reshuffle life beneath the ocean's surface — including where sharks travel. So could this massive climate pattern alter shark behavior right off Florida's coast? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains the science behind what marine experts are calling "Shark Nino".

Beyond the atmosphere, a powerful El Niño can reshuffle life beneath the ocean’s surface, creating a phenomenon marine experts call "Shark Niño." While the tropical Pacific feels the most direct impact—often pushing sharks into new northern territories as they follow shifting food sources—Florida’s coast experiences a more subtle, yet significant, ripple effect. As a potentially historic El Niño strengthens this season, meteorologist Leslie Hudson explores how these distant climate patterns can delay migrations and alter the timing of when sharks arrive in Florida waters, proving that even the ocean’s apex predators are subject to the reach of global climate cycles.

And this year's El Niño could provide scientists with an extraordinary natural experiment. NOAA says there's a 95-percent chance El Niño becomes very strong this Fall, with a 69-percent chance it becomes stronger than most El Niños observed since 1950.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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