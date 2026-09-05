© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is there some-fin special about Florida waters?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 5, 2026 at 1:35 AM EDT
via Dr. Stephen Kajiura

As millions of Floridians hit the beach this Labor Day weekend, they won't be alone in the surf. Florida consistently leads the world in shark bites, with one hot spot earning a notorious title: as the “shark bite capital of the world.”

This story explores the scientific intersection of weather, geography, and marine biology to explain why Florida—specifically the Atlantic coast—consistently leads the world in shark encounters. The seasonal migration of thousands of Blacktip sharks are driven by water temperature, the unique tidal currents at Ponce Inlet that concentrate baitfish, and the murky water conditions that lead to cases of mistaken identity. By highlighting that these incidents are a result of shared space rather than predatory hunting, the report shifts the narrative toward conservation, noting that while human-shark encounters are rare, shark populations themselves are in a state of historic decline. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson shows us how weather, water, and geography create the perfect storm.

Experts remind us that humans are far more dangerous to sharks than they are to us. Globally, shark bites claim fewer than 10 human lives each year. By contrast, commercial fisheries kill an estimated 100 million sharks annually.
Because of overfishing, some shark populations have plummeted by up to 80 percent over the last three decades. State and federal laws are in place to protect them, but all of us have to do our part to preserve this delicate marine ecosystem.
Tags
FPREN
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details
Add as Preferred Source