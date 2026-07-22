Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in southeast Louisiana

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday and is expected to continue to weaken as it moves westward across the northern Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Bertha had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph at landfall, but satellite imagery showed the storm's strongest convection displaced well south of its center, leaving much of its low-level circulation exposed.

Hostile environmental conditions throughout Bertha's lifespan prevented the cyclone from becoming better organized, limiting its intensification cycle.

Despite Bertha being a disorganized cyclone, dangerous surf conditions were expected to persist along the Gulf Coast through the remainder of the week.

A high risk of rip currents prompted many beaches from Alabama through the Florida Panhandle to hoist double red flags, warning visitors to stay out of the water.

Bertha is forecast to continue to lose strength as it tracks westward across Louisiana before degenerating into a remnant low over Texas during the next few days.

While Bertha never developed into a robust cyclone, its formation underscores how hostile the Atlantic basin has been during the opening weeks of the 2026 hurricane season.

2026 hurricane season off to a slow start

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1, and so far, only two named storms have developed: Tropical Storm Arthur in June and Tropical Storm Bertha in July.

Unfavorable atmospheric conditions have largely suppressed tropical cyclone development across the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic.

Upper-level winds have largely remained unfavorable for tropical development, while dry air has further inhibited the formation of systems.

2026 hurricane season statistics

Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the Texas coast on June 17 before making landfall near Galveston, Texas and quickly degenerating into a remnant low.

Despite its short lifespan, Arthur produced widespread flooding across portions of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico, with estimated losses at around $1 billion.

Tropical Storm Bertha developed from an upper-level disturbance over the eastern Gulf on July 19.

At its peak, Bertha had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and occasionally sent rain bands across the Sunshine State.

Similar to Arthur, Bertha encountered persistent wind shear and dry air, preventing the storm from becoming better organized and significantly stronger.

The lack of significant activity was anticipated as seasonal outlooks issued before the start of the hurricane season called for below-average activity across the Atlantic due to the emergence of an El Niño over the Pacific.

Tropical weather experts at Colorado State University are expecting just nine named storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane during the 2026 season - well below long-term seasonal averages.

After Bertha, forecasters will gradually turn their attention to the broader Atlantic basin as the peak of the hurricane season approaches in September.