Why Florida's waterspouts can be more dangerous than you think

South Florida is one of the waterspout capitals of the world. In fact, the Florida Keys can see hundreds of them every year.

JUST IN - Spectacular footage captures five waterspouts forming off the coast of Italy



Five towering waterspouts were captured off the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy — a rare and dramatic display of nature’s power



This extraordinary footage captures the simultaneous birth of… pic.twitter.com/kYNP5BNAWg — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) July 29, 2025

But here's something many people don't realize—not all waterspouts form the same way. Some develop during calm summer mornings, while others are simply tornadoes over water. Florida Storms' Leslie Hudson explains.

One final myth worth clearing up: despite what movies often show, waterspouts don't spend their lives sucking huge amounts of ocean water into the sky.

Mikey Anthony recorded video of a waterspout from the Tiki Bar in Sebastian heading toward Sebastian Inlet pic.twitter.com/CZCi7Mk7Zx — Sebastian Daily (@sebastian_daily) July 17, 2026

The visible column is made mostly of condensed water vapor, while the spray near the surface comes from strong rotating winds—not a giant vacuum pulling the ocean upward.