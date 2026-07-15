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How to go from horseshoe hairline to baldmaxxing

NPR | By Linah Mohammad,
Scott DetrowJustine Kenin
Published July 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT

Harry James helps men feel more comfortable embracing their baldness — he calls it "baldmaxxing."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
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