The star-studded World Cup semifinals kick off with France vs. Spain

Late last year, when the FIFA World Cup draw was set, the world's four top-ranked teams were placed in opposite corners of a new, expanded knockout bracket.

Spain, Argentina, France and England have held FIFA's top four international spots for almost exactly two years. Now, they will face each other for the right to hoist the World Cup trophy: France versus Spain on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, followed by Argentina against England on Wednesday in Atlanta — then the winners' faceoff at Sunday's final in East Rutherford, N.J.

"[France-Spain] could be a World Cup final-before-the-final, just as the game between Argentina and England could also be a final. We are all the top four national teams," said Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente, laying out the stakes for his team — and the others — to reporters Monday.

"We have to be careful not to make any mistakes. We need to try to have the game under control as much as possible. We need to be sharp and clinical in the boxes," he continued. "If we are content with what we've done so far, things won't go well."

Unlike other recent games, which have taken place amid high heat and humidity, both of the semifinal matches will be held indoors.

Here's what else to know about the semifinals:

France vs. Spain — Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

This is a classic "unstoppable force meets immovable object" game. France has arguably the strongest attack of any team left in the tournament, and Spain has the best defense. Both of these teams have won the World Cup in recent years — Spain in 2010 and France in 2018 (and the runner-up in 2022).

This time, France is the favorite (no matter what their coach Didier Deschamps humbly claims). Les Bleus' front features three of the best attacking players in the sport: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise. No player has scored more goals in this World Cup than Mbappé, who has eight. Dembélé has added five goals of his own, and Olise leads all players at the World Cup with five assists.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The French team holds a training session on Monday in University Park, Texas a day before the World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain.

Spain has conceded only one goal across its six World Cup games so far. That came in its 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium. If Spain wins the World Cup without conceding another goal, it will set a new record for fewest goals conceded by a champion — a mark set at two by several teams, including Spain itself in 2010.

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal — who turned 19 on Monday — was game-breaking for this team in the 2024 Euros. But he has not looked like his full, transcendent self since he hurt his hamstring this spring.

In this World Cup, the first of his career, Yamal has scored only one goal so far. Still, French midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery called him "extraordinary."

"The big day from Lamine is yet to come in this World Cup, so I hope tomorrow is his day — if not, the final, if we qualify," said de la Fuente.

Mbappé also had injury question marks after leaving France's quarterfinal against Morocco in the 77th minute when he appeared to hurt his leg. He rested on the bench with ice strapped to his right ankle, then later told reporters he had suffered a "minor" injury.

On Monday, Deschamps said his star would be "100 percent" for the semifinal.

"In these types of settings and games, he's there," teammate Zaïre-Emery said. "He knows how to play. And it's true he does not want to lose against Spain. He will do everything he can."

Argentina vs. England — Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Argentina last lifted the trophy in 2022. For England, the wait has been much, much, much longer: The sport's home country hasn't brought the trophy home since 1966.

In fact, the Three Lions have yet to even reach the World Cup final since then, meaning a win on Wednesday would be history.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images / Getty Images England striker Harry Kane celebrates following the World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

England has been battle-tested to reach this stage, with a white-knuckle win in the Round of 16 over Mexico in the rowdy Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, in which they clung on to win despite going down a man with a red card in the 54th minute, then a tough quarterfinal win over Norway in which they held Norway's superstar attacker Erling Haaland scoreless. (For his red card against Mexico, defender Jarell Quansah was suspended for two games and must sit out the semifinal.)

It's more difficult to know what to make of Argentina, which has been brought to the brink in each of the team's three knockout games. There was extra time against Cape Verde, a miraculous late-game comeback over Egypt, then extra time again to get by Switzerland. Still, at times Argentina has looked tremendous.

This could likely be the last World Cup for the 39-year-old superstar Lionel Messi, who is contributing as effectively as ever, with his characteristic walk up and down the field as teammates and defenders around him jog to and fro. He has scored eight goals and assisted on two others.

Before last Saturday's quarterfinal, Messi had scored at least one goal in a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating to 2022. That streak ended against Switzerland (though he did record an assist).

The Golden Boot race

Messi and Mbappé have both scored eight goals, though Mbappé holds the tiebreaker with three assists to Messi's two. Both players have two more chances — the semifinal, then either the final or the third-place game — to take the lead.

Both of England's star scorers, Kane and Bellingham, could be dark horses to win. Each has scored six goals so far.

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