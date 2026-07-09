Strengthening El Niño could signal early end to Florida's rainy season

Florida's summer rainy season could wind down earlier than is typical as a strengthening El Niño begins to exert a greater influence over global weather patterns.

The latest observations from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicate that the current El Niño event is moderate in strength, with sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific running more than 1-degree Celsius above average.

While El Niño is most notorious for impacting Florida's weather during the cooler months, the climate pattern can influence weather events year-round, including altering the timing of the traditional wet season.

Monthly average rainfall accumulations across Florida.

Several long-range forecast models project below-average precipitation across much of Florida during the second half of meteorological summer, a signal that aligns with a warm signal of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation or what is commonly referred to as the ESNO.

The state's rainy season typically begins in late May and runs through about Sept. 10, but if an early end were to verify, rainfall activity could start diminishing during August, if not sooner.

El Niño cycles often lead to the development of stronger ridges of high pressure in the subtropics, which can suppress thunderstorm development and alter sea-breeze activity.

Recent examples of El Nino summers include 2023, 2015 and 2002, when major portions of the state experienced less robust afternoon thunderstorms during August; however, many areas ultimately finished the final weeks of meteorological summer with average to above-average rainfall because of the impacts of tropical systems.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida's Big Bend at the end of August 2023.

Although the hurricane's heaviest rainfall occurred along the Gulf Coast, moisture from the cyclone spread across much of the state.

NOAA Precipitation accumulations around the time of Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Many observation sites recorded between 3 and 6 inches of rain, while some isolated communities measured closer to a foot.

Even with tropical-influenced rainfall totals, some observation sites only managed to finish August 2023 with near typical monthly rainfall values, highlighting just how dry conditions were before the tropical cyclone arrived.

In 2015, it was a combination of an unnamed storm and the remnants of Tropical Storm Erika that once again boosted rainfall, leading to a wetter month.

NOAA August 2023 precipitation map.

And back in 2002, an elongated trough stretching from the Gulf to the western Atlantic helped to spawn two tropical storms. While neither made direct landfall in Florida, their proximity led to an uptick in tropical downpours.

El Niño events during the 1990s were not as fortunate because there were fewer tropical storms and hurricanes around to help erase rainfall deficits, allowing drought conditions to develop more rapidly.

Data from previous years suggests that when there is a lack of assistance from the tropics during the late summer and early fall, significant wildfire activity occurs during the following spring, despite precipitation values over the winter.

During the cooler seasons, an El Niño typically strengthens the subtropical jet stream across the southern United States, leading to more opportunities for widespread rainfall.

Recent outlooks from NOAA indicate that the current El Niño is expected to persist well into 2027, meaning Florida and much of the country could remain in a topsy-turvy weather pattern for many months to come.