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Colorado State University forecast trends to predict less hurricane activity this year

FPREN | By Audrey Shirley
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT

Researchers at the Colorado State University have issued their newest 2026 hurricane season predictions. They now predict a well-below average number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin this year. This update reflects a downward trend in expected storm activity. In April, their outlook predicted 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5). Now, those numbers have dropped to 9, 4, and 1, respectively.

In addition, CSU says that the probability of a major hurricane making landfall anywhere along the continental United States coastline this season is 17%. This percentage is much lower than the average chance of 43% (1880 to 2020).

The primary factor behind the now well-below-average season is the increased vertical wind shear expected for the next few months caused by a strong El Niño. The stronger wind shear breaks apart potential formation which lowers tropical storm chances.

The El Niño season creates more wind shear in the Atlantic.

Although the storm predictions have decreased, it is still essential to be hurricane-ready. A single storm could still cause devastating impacts if preparations are not in place. This is a reminder to have a hurricane kit ready to go regardless.
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Audrey Shirley
Audrey Shirley is a multimedia meteorologist who most recently provided coverage for WRCB Local 3 News in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She served as a broadcast meteorologist, multimedia journalist and weather producer. Previously she spent time at WLFI-TV News 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is proficient in the NOAA HYSPLIT modeling system and WSI and Baron Weather Graphics.
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