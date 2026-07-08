Colorado State University forecast trends to predict less hurricane activity this year

Researchers at the Colorado State University have issued their newest 2026 hurricane season predictions. They now predict a well-below average number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin this year. This update reflects a downward trend in expected storm activity. In April, their outlook predicted 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5). Now, those numbers have dropped to 9, 4, and 1, respectively.

In addition, CSU says that the probability of a major hurricane making landfall anywhere along the continental United States coastline this season is 17%. This percentage is much lower than the average chance of 43% (1880 to 2020).

The primary factor behind the now well-below-average season is the increased vertical wind shear expected for the next few months caused by a strong El Niño. The stronger wind shear breaks apart potential formation which lowers tropical storm chances.

The El Niño season creates more wind shear in the Atlantic.

Although the storm predictions have decreased, it is still essential to be hurricane-ready. A single storm could still cause devastating impacts if preparations are not in place. This is a reminder to have a hurricane kit ready to go regardless.

