140 new Florida laws go into effect on July 1. Here are some you'll want to know

About 140 new laws take effect in Florida on Wednesday. They cover research on diseases like Alzheimer’s and diabetes to protecting owners of former phosphate mines from being responsible for pollution.

A majority of the laws are related to safety, the environment, government functions and education — including the plan to transfer the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida.

Throughout this year’s legislative session and multiple special sessions, lawmakers supported about 250 proposals. The ones without an effective start date either went into law when the governor signed them or will go into effect Oct. 1 or Jan. 1.

Here are some of the new laws you might want to know about:

SB 1471 - Systems of Law and Terrorist Organizations

The bill “protects the state from ideologies inconsistent with American principles.” It allows the Chief of Domestic Security, which is part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to designate organizations and companies as “terrorist organizations.” It will allow the state to withhold funding, dissolve groups, and allow schools to expel students, among other things.

HB 905 - Foreign Influence

The legislation targets hostile foreign influence and limits ties with “foreign countries of concern” (such as Cuba, Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, Syria, and Venezuela). It expands criminal penalties for people who do business with or work with people who are designated as a “foreign terrorist organizations” or people working on their behalf. In addition, this bill prohibits preplanned adoption agreements if the volunteer and intended mother or intended father is a citizen or resident of one of the “countries of concern.” In addition, a surrogate contract cannot be placed if anyone is a citizen or resident in a “country of concern.”

HB 445 - Dangerous Crimes or “Missy’s Law”

This law requires the courts to take a person into custody immediately if they plead guilty or no contest, or are found guilty of a dangerous crime until sentencing. “Any violation related to computer pornography or child exploitation” is included in the list of dangerous crimes.

On May 19, 2025, 5-year-old Missy Mogle was killed by her stepfather, who was released on bond after he was found guilty of traveling to meet a minor the year prior. This law was proposed by Atty. Gen. James Uthmeier last year.

HB 999 - Legal Tender

Certain gold and silver coins can be used as legal tender for payments of debt. Government entities can accept these coins as payment of taxes, charges, or dues.

Education bills

HB 5601-E - Higher Education

This legislation transfers all assets and liabilities of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida. Over the next year, USF faculty and students will be able to continue at the campus as things transfer over. Starting July 1, NCF will pay about $167,000 to USF monthly to cover debt from new student dorms.

SB 182 - Education

The law does not allow charter schools to dismiss students based on academic performance. It requires students learn cursive writing, and requires every school board to display portraits in “conspicuous places” of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in every classroom in every district.

SB 178 - Athletics in Public K-12

The legislation allows high school coaches to use their personal money to support players, up to $15,000/year, per athletic team. It can be used for food, transportation, and recovery services, but not to recruit athletes.

HB 1279 - Education

This legislation makes a number of changes across the board to virtual instruction and school choice, student health and safety, early learning accountability, education courses, coursework and more. Find all the education changes the law makes.

SB 824 - School District Unimproved Real Property

This requires school districts to annually submit inventories of unimproved, vacant property to the Department of Education. If a district does not have an agreement to construct a school on the land by July 1, 2027, the property must be offered to local charter schools.

Transportation bills

HB 919 - Commercial Service Airports

Palm Beach International Airport is renamed to the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” Other bills in the legislature named roads in South Florida after the president as well ( HB 33 and SB 628 ).

SB 1093 - Vertiports

The law will incorporate infrastructure to build vertiports to support takeoff and landing of aircrafts like air taxis, delivery drones, and emergency or medical transports. Vertiports are also known as a “bus stop of the sky,” since they’re typically built on tall buildings and do not require long runways. The bill allows the Florida Department of Transportation to pay for them, and if federal money is unavailable, FDOT can provide up to 100% of the cost.

Environment

HB 1217 - Prohibited Governmental Policies Regulating Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Prohibits local and state governments from implementing any “net-zero” greenhouse gas emission policy, or imposing changes to advance those policies. Net-zero greenhouse gas policies were some of the core frameworks in global climate agreements, it would require cutting emissions to as close to zero as possible, while capturing the remainder using carbon removal technology.

SB 484 - Data Centers

This bill ensures that local governments maintain authority over planning and land development regulation for large-scale, hyperscale data centers. In addition, those “large load customers” cannot be considered electric substations. It ensures residential and small business taxpayers not pay higher costs of utilities due to the data centers.

SB 302 - Coastal Resiliency

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) must create rules by Jan. 1, 2027, on permitting processes for nature-based methods to improve resiliency on the coasts. It also prohibits the dredging or filling within the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, the 2,000 acres of mangrove forests and fresh- and saltwater wetlands at the southern edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge near Manatee County. It will also stop cruise ship operations there.

HB 1019 - Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

The legislation regulates “forever chemicals” (PFAS), specifically regulating the use and sale of toxic Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) used as fire suppression for gasoline, oil and jet fuel. It also requires the DEP to set rules on how to contain and dispose of the toxic foam.

HB 167 - Phosphate center responsibility

Now, former phosphate mining landowners have limited liability in civil action against pollution-related cases.

SB 290 - Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

An extensive “farm bill” that bans cities and counties from outlawing gas-powered leaf blowers, sets criminal penalties for providing or receiving unauthorized assistance on commercial driver’s license exams, and repeals the Healthy Food Financing Initiative – a 2016 program designed to financially aid low-income and underserved communities’ grocery stores. It also establishes the Farmers Feeding Florida Program “and restricts Feeding Florida from allowing an opposed candidate for elective office to host food distribution events.” Find all the changes the law makes .

Healthcare

A number of laws create research initiatives for diseases like Alzheimer’s , diabetes and sickle cell . Another creates a database and registry for people living with Parkinson’s .

HB 1405 - Statewide Project for Missing Persons with Special Needs

“Project Leo” is reinstated with this law, the program was repealed in 2019. It is a first-come, first-served program aimed at finding missing people with special needs like autism and related disabilities.

SB 428 - Drowning Prevention

Revises the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program, changing the age requirements for children to age 7 and under. It also requires the Department of Health to develop educational materials for drowning prevention.

Do you have questions about any of the laws going into effect or want to know more about a bill that isn’t listed here? Leave your questions and comments on the Your Florida page.

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

