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Jenny Jackson's new book is about friends coming of age in middle age

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Juana SummersMallory Yu
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Jenny Jackson about her new novel The Shampoo Effect.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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