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Know when it's time to move before the storm

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:56 AM EDT

When a storm threatens, the ability to pivot matters. Roads fill quickly, and conditions can deteriorate well before landfall—making timing everything. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more in this YouTube video

Always follow evacuation orders from local authorities — don’t wait for a hurricane to intensify before deciding to follow the order.

You want to leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather. If time allows, unplug electrical equipment, leave a note detailing your whereabouts, and check to see if any neighbors need a ride.

Always follow evacuation orders from local authorities — don’t wait for a hurricane to intensify before deciding to follow the order. You want to leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.

Tomorrow, we shift from planning ahead to riding it out—how to stay protected when the storm is no longer coming… but here.
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