Sitting in a jail cell, alone and hopeless, a man's life is suddenly changed

When Jay was 22 years old, he was a self-described loner. In this story, he is being identified by his nickname to allow himself to speak candidly about the following experience and his mental health. He says the few people he did hang out with at the time had questionable morals.

"I chose my friends poorly, and your friends have a tendency to rub off on you. And so I started making poor decisions," Jay said.

One evening, when he and his friends were out drinking, someone suggested they should try to break into the chemistry building on his college campus. Most of the group shrugged the suggestion off, deeming it impossible, but Jay was convinced he could pull it off.

"The next night I made a plan of how to do it, and I did it," Jay remembered. "And I didn't get caught doing it, [but] I got caught afterwards."

At around 1 that morning, Jay was placed in the county detention center. Sitting alone in his cell, reality began to sink in.

"I pretty much thought that my life as I knew it was going to be over, and I had decided that the world would be better off without me in it."

Jay made a plan to end his life. As he prepared himself, he began to cry.

"But just in that moment when I was ready to do it, I heard a voice coming from the top left corner of my cell, from a little vent. And someone called out to me and said, 'Hey, is this your first time?'"

The man who called out was an inmate in the cell next door.

"I collected myself a little bit, and I said, 'Yeah.' And he said, 'Can I pray for you?'"

Jay had grown up religious, but had stopped going to church years before. In that moment, though, he knew he needed support. He said yes, and listened as the man began to pray.

"I wish I could tell you that I remember the [exact] words that he said to me, but what I remember is that his words landed with me, and instead of wanting my life to be over, suddenly I saw hope," Jay said.

The interaction happened nearly ten years ago, but it was a pivotal moment in Jay's life, and one he thinks about all the time.

"[Now], I have a good job. I have a girlfriend who loves me. I have a life. But I have a life because somebody who was in the same situation I was in had the courage to talk to a fellow inmate and be kind."

Jay says that he wishes he could meet that man again and express his appreciation.

"[I would] shake that guy's hand, give him a hug, and tell him what his small gesture meant for me, how he changed the course of my life."

My Unsung Hero is also a podcast — new episodes are released every Tuesday. To share the story of your unsung hero with the Hidden Brain team, record a voice memo on your phone and send it to myunsunghero@hiddenbrain.org.

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