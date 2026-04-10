© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why a Colorado university matters to Florida’s hurricane season

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published April 10, 2026 at 8:30 PM EDT

It may seem counterintuitive, but one of the most trusted names in Atlantic hurricane forecasting is nowhere near the coast.

Colorado State University has spent decades helping shape expectations for hurricane season, and for Florida, that forecast carries special weight.

Colorado State’s next seasonal hurricane forecast is scheduled for June 11, and CSU says it issues four Atlantic seasonal forecasts each year — the first in April, followed by updates in June, July, and August.

For Florida, that means another early read on the signals that can help shape preparation well before the heart of hurricane season.
Tags
FPREN
Leslie Hudson
See stories by Leslie Hudson
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details