Officials warn about higher-than-average wildfire activity across Florida coming up

Florida's wildfire season runs year-round, with the peak occurring between April and June. Officials announced this week that the coming week will likely be active, with more wildfires igniting than average.

Florida Wildfire Awareness Week is recognized during the first full week of April each year. It was established after the devastating 1998 wildfire season, during which more than half a million acres burned and over 300 structures were destroyed across Florida.

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Precipitation is likely to be below normal in most of the West and Florida, with above-normal precipitation expected in the Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Mid-Atlantic. Late spring and early summer will likely also be dominated by above-average temperatures, increasing wildfire potential across much of the East.

National Predictive Services Monthly Seasonal Outlook

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service are urging Floridians to take steps now to prepare for what is forecast to be an extremely active peak wildfire season.

Officials announced during a press conference this week that, since January, more than 1,500 wildfires have burned over 54,000 acres in the Sunshine State. More than 20 counties are under a burn ban. In addition, exceptional drought conditions have expanded further this week across the Panhandle. Much of the rest of the peninsula is under extreme drought, and although some areas received significant rain at the beginning of the week, drought conditions are expected to continue through April, as outlooks show below-average rainfall.

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To help prevent fires, Florida has been conducting prescribed burns. The state leads the nation in its use, with nearly 2 million public and private acres treated each year.

The Florida Forest Service manages over 1 million acres of the state's forests and provides assistance for more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. It is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfires.

With the recent uptick in wildfires, FFS is urging residents to use caution with outdoor burning & prepare homes. April-June is the height of Florida's wildfire season, so it's important to create a buffer & protect your home from wildfire.

Visit https://t.co/guJFtjhLql for more. pic.twitter.com/sM8ToxXLhr — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 23, 2026

You can also do your part to prevent wildfires. Learn how to protect your life, home, and community at bewildfirereadyfl.com.

