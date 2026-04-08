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Florida Easter & Spring Extremes: Heat, Flooding, and a Restless Spring

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published April 8, 2026 at 6:23 PM EDT

Easter time and leading into April can land in one of the most unpredictable stretches of Spring. Some years bring near-summer heat, others deliver soaking rain, and recent Aprils have shown just how extreme that transition season can become.

Spring in Florida rarely unfolds in a straight line. Around Easter, it can feel like summer, look like the dry season, or turn suddenly stormy.

And in recent years, that transition has looked even sharper — a season arriving early, and sometimes all at once.
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