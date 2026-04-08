Florida Easter & Spring Extremes: Heat, Flooding, and a Restless Spring

Easter time and leading into April can land in one of the most unpredictable stretches of Spring. Some years bring near-summer heat, others deliver soaking rain, and recent Aprils have shown just how extreme that transition season can become.

Spring in Florida rarely unfolds in a straight line. Around Easter, it can feel like summer, look like the dry season, or turn suddenly stormy.

COASTAL CONCERNS🌊☔️: Florida has seen days of much-needed rain, helping to ease the worst drought in a decade for the state. However, the rain is also fueling a flash flood risk and the risk for rip currents along beaches. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Vero… pic.twitter.com/NxwagpmkbF — FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 8, 2026

And in recent years, that transition has looked even sharper — a season arriving early, and sometimes all at once.

