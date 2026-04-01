Supreme Court hears arguments on President Trump's efforts to end birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court is considering President Trump’s efforts, with an executive order last year, to end the long-standing practice of birthright citizenship, which makes almost all children born in the U.S. citizens automatically.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the Law, for Slate. He also co-hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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