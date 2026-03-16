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Central Florida Public Media welcomed local guests and newsmakers for live broadcast of 'The Florida Roundup'

Central Florida Public Media
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
The Florida Roundup radio show live from Central Florida Public Media studios.
Tirzah Shroyer
/
Central Florida Public Media
The Florida Roundup radio show live from Central Florida Public Media studios.

On Feb. 27, Central Florida Public Media welcomed listeners and community members to a live statewide broadcast of "The Florida Roundup" from its studios in Orlando. The sold-out event brought together journalists, newsmakers, and locals to discuss some of Central Florida’s most pressing stories.

The afternoon opened with Orange County Public School Superintendent, Maria Vazquez speaking with host Tom Hudson. She shared insight into the district’s declining enrollment, the financial realities facing one of the state’s largest school districts and what families can expect as leaders weigh potential consolidations and closures.

The program then turned toward Florida’s Space Coast, which is poised for a landmark year in space exploration. Brendan Byrne, host of Central Florida Public Media’s "Are We There Yet?", and space policy expert Greg Autry explored the significance of upcoming lunar missions and the expanding role of private space companies. Together, they offered context on what this new chapter in spaceflight means not only for the region, but for the nation.

Closing out the hour, Ricky Ly, founder of TastyChomps Orlando, invited the audience to discover a “hidden Orlando” beyond its global tourism reputation. From locally loved restaurants to vibrant cultural spaces, Ly highlighted the small businesses and the communities that define the city’s character and reflect its diversity.

More than 120 audience members contributed questions throughout the live broadcast, to have their voices included and added perspective and energy to each conversation. The event reinforced Central Florida Public Media’s commitment to convening thoughtful dialogue around the issues that matter most to Central Florida.

The Florida Roundup airs statewide each Friday at noon, including on Central Florida Public Media’s radio frequencies, 90.7 FM and 89.5 FM. The show continues to travel across Florida, bringing communities into the conversation. To learn more about upcoming live events and programming from Central Florida Public Media, visit cfpublic.org/events.

This announcement was drafted with the assistance of generative AI tools and reviewed, edited, and approved by Central Florida Public Media staff. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we'll always tell you when we use generative AI to assist in this way. 
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