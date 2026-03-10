Photos from Iran and across the Middle East as the war enters Week 2

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Iran swiftly responded with strikes across the region. Here is a look at scenes from Iran, Israel, Lebanon and other flashpoints as the conflict continues through its second week.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 9: People in Tehran, Iran, wave Iranian flags as they hold posters of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showing him at different ages, during a rally to support his son Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeds his father as the new supreme leader.

Safin Hamid / AFP via Getty Images

/ AFP via Getty Images

March 8: Taha Karimi, 58, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), stands near his home after it and his truck were damaged in a drone attack carried out by Iran-backed proxies in the Kurdish town of Soran, about 100 kilometers northeast of Irbil the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 9: People gather in a rally to support Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, in Tehran, Iran.

Hassan Ammar / AP / AP March 9: A girl displaced by Israeli airstrikes looks on at a school used as a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 8: A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran.

Mohammed Zaatari / AP / AP March 8: A man carries shoes from his house, which was destroyed when Israeli airstrikes hit several houses in Sir al-Gharbiyeh village, south Lebanon.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP March 8: Israeli tanks are parked in a staging area in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP March 7: President Trump salutes as an Army carry team at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Coady was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP / AP March 7: An Army team at Dover Air Force Base moves a flag-draped transfer case from a transport van containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, of Indianola, Iowa, Capt. Cody Khork, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, of Sacramento, Calif. The three were killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait.

Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images March 7: Milad (Birth) Tower, the tallest tower in Iran at 435 meters, is pictured before a lit-up sky following airstrikes in Tehran.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 7: Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital, Tehran, as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israel military campaign in Iran.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP March 6: A family hugs after disembarking from an evacuation flight on a commercial airplane from Muscat, Oman, at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 6: Iranians attend Friday prayers in the courtyard of the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP March 6: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 4: A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran.

Altaf Qadri / AP / AP March 5: A stranded passenger sleeps on the floor outside Dubai International Airport terminal as the airport resumes limited operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed Zaatari / AP / AP March 5: Rescue workers check a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP March 5: Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over central Israel.

Baderkhan Ahmad / AP / AP March 4: Exposing himself to the danger of unexploded ordnance, a boy tries to climb on an unexploded Iranian projectile that landed in an open field in the outskirts of Qamishli, eastern Syria.

Eranga Jayawardene / AP / AP March 4: Health care workers in Galle, Sri Lanka, unload bodies from a vehicle. The Iranian sailors died when their IRIS Dena warship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters.

Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images March 4: An Israeli air force AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fires rockets while flying at a position along the border between northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

Altaf Qadri / AP / AP March 3: A large fire and plume of smoke are visible after, according to the authorities, debris from an Iranian intercepted drone hit the Fujairah oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Hassan Ammar / AP / AP March 3: Firefighters inspect the rubble as smoke rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP March 3: Officers from Israel's Home Front Command inspect a damaged apartment building after an Iranian missile strike in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP March 2: Debris is seen in a room of Gandhi Hospital, which was damaged when a strike hit a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street, during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran.

Hassan Ammar / AP / AP March 2: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.