Central Florida Public Media Appoints Three New Trustees to 2026 Board, Elects New Board Officers

Central Florida Public Media has appointed three new members to its 2026 Board of Trustees: Claire Brady, Ed.D., Dawn Duross and Tom Mould, Ph.D., bringing expanded expertise in higher education, technology, artificial intelligence and community engagement to the organization’s leadership.

Claire Brady, Ed.D. , is a higher education executive and AI strategist who advises colleges and universities on ethical, mission-aligned AI adoption. She is president of Glass Half Full Consulting and brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in higher education. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Michigan State University and her doctorate from the University of Central Florida.

Dawn Duross is a retired senior executive at Cisco, where she led global strategic partner initiatives that drove collaboration and innovation across the company’s partner ecosystem. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Oakland University and a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University.

Tom Mould, Ph.D ., is a Rollins College professor of anthropology and folklore and associate to the president for community relations whose work explores the power of storytelling across cultures. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Washington University and both a master’s degree and a doctorate in folklore from Indiana University.

They join a 2026 Board of Trustees led by newly elected officers: Chair Rich Reiner, who previously served as vice chair; Vice Chair Norton N. Bonaparte Jr., formerly board secretary, Secretary Geraldine Gallagher, Ph.D., CFRE and Immediate Past Chair Markita D. Cooper.

Rich Reiner has held a variety of executive-level positions within the Adventist Health System, now known as AdventHealth, before retiring in 2015. Norton N. Bonaparte Jr. serves as the city manager of Sanford and has extensive experience in government leadership and public administration. Geraldine Gallagher, Ph.D., CFRE , is vice president of institutional advancement and foundation executive director for Florida SouthWestern State College and previously served 20 years as president and CEO of the Valencia College Foundation. Markita D. Cooper is a retired law professor at Florida A&M University College of Law, where she served as associate dean for academic affairs.

Norton N. Bonaparte Jr., Geraldine Gallagher, Ph.D., CFRE, Rich Reiner and Markita D. Cooper

“We are honored to welcome our new members to the 2026 Board of Trustees and congratulate our newly elected officers” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “Their diverse backgrounds and valuable expertise will help us continue delivering trusted journalism that reflects and serves Central Florida.”

The newly appointed trustees and officers will support Central Florida Public Media’s mission to connect and empower the region through trustworthy, independent journalism and thoughtful conversation rooted in fact. To learn more about how you can support Central Florida Public Media, visit CFPublic.org/Support. For high-resolution headshots, click here .