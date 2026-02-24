DeSantis, Florida Cabinet approve Hillsborough College land for potential Rays stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays are another step closer to building a baseball stadium at Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet agreed to remove deed restrictions on land that could be used to build a new college campus and restrictions on 72 acres to build a multi-use development — including a domed stadium.

DeSantis said he prefers to "reimagine" the campus, rather than rehab old buildings.

"I think it'd be something that would be good for (HC), and I think it's also something that would ensure that baseball remains in Tampa Bay, which I think is important, but also just offering some vitality to that particular part of Tampa," he said.

/ State of Florida / State of Florida The blue areas have been redesignated by the state for a new stadium and college campus.

A new campus would be built on the west side of the property, along Lois Avenue.

"I think that that's going to really change the character of the area for the better," DeSantis said at the cabinet meeting.

He added that he's impressed with everything that's been put forward and appreciates the board and Hillsborough College President Ken Atwater leaning into the stadium idea, saying he thinks they "see a lot of avenues to really take their campus to the next level."

"I think this is appropriate to empower them to be able to negotiate a deal that's going to allow them to have a reinvigorated and reimagined campus," DeSantis said. "And also connecting some of their students to all the great things that are going to be happening around them."

Attorney General James Uthmeier, a member of the cabinet, agreed that a deal could help college students down the road.

"What's today largely just a bunch of parking lots will be completely renovated to a live, work, entertain district that is going to have significant economic benefit to the state," Uthmeier said. "I also think a lot of great opportunities for the students to do internships, apprenticeships, walk right across the street and have job opportunities right there, and at the end of the day, I'm a big fan of keeping the Rays in Florida. I know they were looking at other states, other options, and I'm happy we'll be able to keep them in Tampa."

In a statement, Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby expressed thanks to DeSantis.

Now, where the money will come from still needs to be worked out.

The Rays have agreed to pay half the cost of building the estimated $2.3 billion stadium. It would include hotels, offices and restaurants, whose tax dollars could be used to eventually pay off the tab.

"There's going to be a lot of other hurdles that need to go," DeSantis said. "I know (HC) is going to be working with the organization. I know the organization's going be working with the city and county, and we'll see how all that plays out. But I think the vision is compelling, and I think this makes a lot of sense from the state's perspective."

The proposed development, which would include educational buildings, is portrayed as emulating The Battery Atlanta, a 10-acre mixed-use project the Atlanta Braves developed next to the taxpayer-funded Truist Park northwest of Atlanta.

Florida has owned the land since it was acquired from the U.S. government as part of a 155-acre acquisition by the State Tuberculosis Board of Florida on Jan. 29, 1947. Since 1968, the land has been held or leased to the college and other state agencies, according to Cabinet records.

The Rays ownership group, which bought the team last year, is looking for a public-private partnership, and any deal would have to include support from the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County.

Under previous owners, the Rays have been attempting to get a new stadium for more than a decade.

The Rays currently play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, although the domed stadium was slammed by Hurricane Milton in 2024 and the team had to play at George Steinbrenner Field — where the New York Yankees play spring training games — last year.

The proposed budget out of the Florida Senate offers $50 million to help the college relocate facilities for the stadium, but the House spending plan doesn't include the funding.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

