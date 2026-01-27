Florida lawmakers considering voter eligibility database following arrests

A Florida Senate committee approved a bill on Monday meant to address years of voter eligibility confusion.

The legislation, SB 132 , would have the state create a database to help formerly incarcerated Floridians know if they’re eligible to vote.

“With this bill, the legislature can increase government efficiency, reduce errors and confusion,” said state Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton, the bill sponsor.

Floridians with felonies used to lose their voting rights forever, but state voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 allowing them to vote — unless they had murder or sexual offenses.

Republican lawmakers passed a measure adding a requirement that those with felonies on their record must also pay off their legal fees before voting.

A number of Floridians , confused by the laws and believing they were eligible to vote, have been arrested for fraud by the same government that approved their voter registration cards.

Some didn’t know about the murder or sexual offense exclusion. Others didn’t know they were prevented because of probation. There were also those who voted with outstanding legal fines and fees, which Polsky said is a confusing process.

“Currently, Florida residents who are trying to determine their eligibility must contact multiple offices to determine the status of completion of their court-ordered sentences,” Polsky said.

“Some information may be accessible online, via the internet, but often it means calling a state or county office or going in person to these offices, potentially several times,” she continued. “This is inefficient and confusing, leading to wasted government employee time.”

The legislation says the database should be public by July 2029.

It would include information like how much in legal fees someone owes or the remaining length of their probation, which must be completed before they're able to vote.

The bill also includes protections from voter fraud prosecution if someone uses information from the database to register to vote and it ends up being wrong.

There’s a House version of the bill, HB 73 , as well as broader voting-focused legislation that include similar provisions, filed by Democrats.

It passed the Senate Criminal Justice Committee with bipartisan support. So did another bill aimed at addressing the confusion.

Related bill approved

The committee approved that bill, SB 748 , which requires defendants to be given notice when they’re sentenced of losing their right to vote and when and how it can be restored. It would be included in their sentencing sheet.

“Providing this notice helps Floridians understand this status under the Constitution, and it helps avoid confusion and unintentional violations that can occur when individuals misunderstand their eligibility,” said bill sponsor Sen. Lavon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee. “It's about clarity, transparency and making our system work as intended.”

The House version of the bill, HB 467 , hasn’t been heard in a committee yet.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

