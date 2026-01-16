© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Florida leads the nation in the drop in Obamacare enrollment

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published January 16, 2026 at 9:46 AM EST
FILE - Insurance agent Maria Collado, center, works with clients at a shopping mall kiosk run by Las Madrinas de los Seguros, Spanish for "The Godmothers of Insurance," at a shopping center in Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE - Insurance agent Maria Collado, center, works with clients at a shopping mall kiosk run by Las Madrinas de los Seguros, Spanish for "The Godmothers of Insurance," at a shopping center in Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

The preliminary numbers are in and Florida saw the most people of any state stop getting their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Congress failed to approve extended subsidies for the Obamacare health insurance plans beginning with the new year, leading to sharp premium increases for tens of thousands of people in the state.

More than a quarter of a million fewer Floridians now get their health coverage through the ACA, the largest net drop in the country. About 4.5 million people in the state signed up for a plan this year, according to data released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). That's a decrease of 5.5%.

Nationwide, the number of ACA enrollees fell 6.3%, or 1.5 million people, comparing the CMS report to 2025 data from KFF. Almost 23 million Americans signed up for health plans that took effect Jan. 1. Forty three states saw enrollment drop compared to last year.

Florida continues having more people on the exchange than any other state. Texas actually experienced an increase in ACA enrollment this year – up 3.7% to 4.1 million people.

The federal government report indicates almost 20 million people who bought plans this year were returning patients and 2.8 million new enrollees signed up across Healthcare.gov and all the state exchanges. Florida does not have a state exchange and instead participates in the federal Healthcare.gov plans.

The debate over expiring COVID-era expanded subsidies to help people pay their premiums was at the heart of the longest federal government shutdown in October. Democrats wanted to continue with the extra payments while Republicans refused, insisting that the issue should be discussed separately after reopening the government.

Spending bills were approved and the government reopened in mid-November, however, any effort to extend the extra tax credits failed. They ran out at the end of the year.

Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN. He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.Hudson was most recently the co-anchor and managing editor of Nightly Business Report on Public Television. In that position Hudson reported on topics such as Federal Reserve interest rate policy, agriculture and global trade. Prior to co-anchoring NBR, he was host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated financial television program “First Business.” He overhauled the existing program leading to a 20 percent increase in distribution in his first year with the program.Tom also reported and anchored market coverage for the groundbreaking web-based financial news service, WebFN. Beginning in 2001, WebFN was among the first live online streaming video outlets. While there he reported regularly from the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and the CME. Additionally, he created original business news and information programming for the investor channel of a large e-brokerage firm distributed to six large market CBS Radio stations. Before his jump to television and broadband, Tom co-anchored morning drive for the former all-news, heritage 50kw WMAQ-AM/Chicago. He spent the better part of a decade in general news as anchor, reporter, manager and talk show host in several markets covering a wide variety of stories and topics.He has served as a member of the adjunct faculty in the Journalism Department of Columbia College Chicago and has been a frequent guest on other TV and radio programs as well as a guest speaker at universities on communications, journalism and business.Tom writes a weekly column for the Miami Herald and the McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He appears regularly on KNX-AM/Los Angeles and WBBM-AM/Chicago for commentary on the economy and investment markets.While Tom was co-anchoring and managing NBR, the program was awarded the 2012 Program of Excellence Award by American Public Television. Tom also has been awarded two National Press Foundation fellowships including one for the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists in 2006. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa and is the recipient of several professional honors and awards for his work in journalism.He is married with two boys who tend to wake up early on the weekends.
