Senators reach deal to reopen the government. And, countries gather for climate talks

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A bipartisan group of senators reached a deal last night to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The vote on the first procedural step was 60 to 40, with seven Democrats and one independent joining most Republicans on the measure. The agreement would fund the government through Jan. 30.

Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images / Getty Images Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to reporters following a vote on Capitol Hill on Nov. 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The Senate convened for a rare Sunday session in an attempt to end the government shutdown.

🎧 Along with the stopgap measure to fund the government, the Democrats who defected received a promise of a vote on health care, NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First. Some of the Democrats who voted no were furious about the defection. Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated that the defection was a terrible mistake and that the American people want them to fight for health care. The Senate has several hurdles to clear before the measure can be passed, and even then, it will need to pass the House.

The Trump administration now has two days to increase SNAP benefits from 65% to 100% after a federal appeals court refused a request to pause a lower court's orders to do so. The administration could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved in the matter for the second time in just a few days. Another battle is unfolding involving states that have already paid out full benefits after a federal judge ordered it, but before the higher court said 'not so fast,' NPR's Tovia Smith says.

🎧 Much of these legal battles could be rendered moot with the expectation that when the government reopens, Congress can appropriate SNAP funding for the fiscal year. Smith says there is no certainty as to when families will receive the benefits after the shutdown ends, but in the past states motivated to get benefits flowing did so within a matter of days. When speaking with Americans who receive SNAP benefits, Smith has heard a sense of relief from some that they could soon receive the funds, and others have been cautiously hopeful.

World leaders are gathering in Brazil for the United Nations' annual climate summit, COP30, to negotiate the ongoing response to climate change. The event is expected to last about two weeks. This year, the United States will not take an active role in the discussions.

🎧 Some world leaders may be relieved that the U.S. might not show, as some are concerned that its presence could hamper the talks, according to NPR's Julia Simon. The U.S. is the second biggest polluter and will eventually need to come on board to help reach the climate goals. When it comes to tackling climate change, there are two major driving forces: politics, as exemplified by this summit, and economics, says Simon. The green economic transition is where a lot of good news for the planet is currently happening, from electric vehicles to solar power.

Cost of living

Getty Images / Emily Bogle/NPR / Emily Bogle/NPR

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

The price of electricity has increased 40% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rise in demand for electricity is partly due to the proliferation of new data centers that support the growing artificial intelligence industry. Additionally, the price of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, has gone up. Here's what else we know:

💡 Demand for electricity is expected to grow 2.2% this year and 2.4% next year, according to the Energy Department.

💡 Utilities projects that building new power supplies and a more resilient grid will exceed a trillion dollars over the next five years. If data centers receive a price break, residential customers may take on some of their costs.

💡 Electricity costs can be reduced by adjusting consumption times and locations. The highest rates occur during peak demand, such as on the hottest days of summer.

Listen to why AI is partly to blame for your electricity bill going up. This week, the series will explore how we spend money and strategies for navigating complex financial situations that can affect relationships. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live? Fill out this form to share your story with NPR.

Life advice

Olga Aleksandrova for NPR /

If you want your child to have a healthy relationship with technology and smartphones, it's important for parents to model good habits. A study published in 2024 found that one of the strongest predictors of a child's screen time is their parents' screen time. While it can be challenging for parents to limit screen time due to much of the work to manage the home being online, practicing moderation can set a positive example.

📱 If you are with your family and would prefer to be off your device, ask yourself if that task is urgent. If it is not, save that to-do for another time.

📱 Focus less on assessing the quantity of your screen time, but the quality. After your observations of what is actually beneficial, identify how you can make healthier tweaks to your screen time.

📱 Create device-free zones in your home and schedule. Many parents ban devices during mealtime. You can also implement this rule during a movie night or on vacations.

For tips on how parents can be screentime role models for their children, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images / Getty Images The 729-foot ore boat Edmund Fitzgerald, shown in 1972 file photo, in Marie, Mich.

Fifty years ago today, the Edmund Fitzgerald, a 729-foot ore boat, sank in the Great Lakes. The ship was immortalized in a surprise hit folk ballad by Gordon Lightfoot in 1976. The song is now cherished by the families of sailors who died. Are you interested in volunteering at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles? Registration is now open, and here is what you need to know. (via LAist) James Watson, who co-discovered the structure of DNA, died last week at the age of 97.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis.

Copyright 2025 NPR