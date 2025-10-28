Melissa inches closer to Jamaica; all the records it's broken so far

As powerful Hurricane Melissa inches closer to Jamaica, it has already broken many records.

For starters, Melissa intensified from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in just 18 hours. This means Melissa went through what we call extreme rapid intensification.

#Hurricane #Melissa's pressure is down to 908 mb - the lowest pressure for an Atlantic hurricane this late in the calendar year on record. Pressures have been consistently recorded for Atlantic hurricanes since 1979. Lower pressure = more powerful hurricane. pic.twitter.com/clH5czGeIr — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 27, 2025

By Monday, 24 hours before making landfall, Melissa held maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, and its barometric pressure had dropped to 906 mb. By the 11 p.m. advisory, its pressure had fallen even further to 903 mb, making it the 7th most powerful hurricane based on barometric pressure. It also became the strongest hurricane on record worldwide in 2025 (based on maximum sustained winds). Melissa also became the third category five hurricane this season.

Hurricane Melissa 11 p.m. Monday advisory by the NHC.

There is a link to climate change: Melissa experienced extreme rapid intensification. This phenomenon is becoming more frequent as our oceans warm, even during the latter part of the season. Remember, climate change does not cause more storms to form, but it does cause the storms that do develop to grow stronger and faster, and to produce heavier downpours, as our atmosphere holds more moisture. Everything that comes up, most come down.

Finally, Melissa will be the strongest hurricane to impact Jamaica in history.