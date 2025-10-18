© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Photos: Scenes from the No Kings Protests

By Meredith Nierman
Published October 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Legacee Medina of Macon, Ga. leads chanting at a No Kings rally between an elementary school and pickleball courts in Macon on October 18, 2025. The rally moved from its earlier location downtown to stay out of the way of a planned Hispanic festival.
Grant Blankenship
/
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Demonstrators across the U.S. took to the streets on Saturday as part of a nationwide No Kings rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The demonstrations are part of a larger No Kings movement that emerged in a first wave of protests last June.

From major cities to small rural towns, NPR station photographers were on the ground documenting the events in their communities.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Demonstrators march during a No Kings protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2025.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
/
KQED
Protestors sign a "We the People" banner in Hartford, CT.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Tara Reel, dressed as the "grieving" Statue of Liberty, a recent federal worker who took the deferred resignation program. Large crowds gathered in downtown Washington D.C. on Oct 18, 2025 for the "No Kings" rally.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A Portland police officer with a rose on their uniform at the "No Kings 2.0" rally in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 18, 2025.
Eli Imadali / OPB
/
OPB
Police officers shoot pepper balls and throw chemical canisters into a small group of protesters who refused to disperse from 20th and Wewatta Streets in Denver after the main No Kings rally ended on Oct. 18, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite
/
Denverite
Protestors line the streets in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream
/
Ideastream
Protesters gather for the No Kings rally at Seattle Center on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Seattle, Wa.
Megan Farmer / KUOW
/
KUOW
An impromptu dance party broke out on in a crowd gathered in Washington, DC.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Barbara Hunrath joins thousands of others who took to the streets for a "No Kings" rally on Saturday, October 18, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.
Shaban Athuman / VPM News
/
VPM News
Demonstrators holding signs and an upside-down American flag as a signal of distress in Fort Myers, Florida.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
/
WGCU
Protesters wave banners at the No Kings rally on Boston Common in Ma.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR
/
WBUR
Rep. Lateefah Simon speaks during the No Kings National Day of Action at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2025.
Gustavo Hernandez / KQED
/
KQED
Joe Bondulich carries a flag past the crowd gathered on the side of College Street in Macon, GA. "This is the flag the last time we fought kings. This is original 13 stars and 13 stripes," Bondulich said, "So this is the original Revolution flag."
Grant Blankenship / Georgia Public Broadcasting
/
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Samantha Shub holds up a flag as the 'No Kings" protest ramps up in Plano, TX.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
/
KERA
Protestors chant while marching down Congress Avenue during the "No Kings" Protest in Austin, Texas.
Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News
/
KUT News
Crowds gather at the Capitol in Austin, TX.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
/
KUT News
Raven Payment (l) andTyler Crazybear (r) speak as protesters fill the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.
Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite
/
Denverite
Protestors gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington, VT.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Media
/
Vermont Public Media
A protestor holds a sign at a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, UT.
Caroline Ballard / KUER
/
KUER
Amy Gryder (l) and her daughter, Ella Walther (r), stand outside for the No Kings Protest on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter's, MO. Walther says when it comes to civil liberties that goes for everybody. "This isn't a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue," Walther said. "What's happening right now impacts everyone."'
Paola Rodriguez / STLPR
/
STLPR
Jen Sandoval aka "Día de los Meow-tos" attends the "No Kings" protest in Prineville, Ore., on Oct. 18, 2025. Sandoval, 54, who is Mexican-American says she's protesting ICE detentions and deportations.
Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB
/
OPB
Protestors marched through downtown Miami.
Diego Perdomo / WLRN
/
WLRN
