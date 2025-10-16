Florida health experts are concerned with a possible measles outbreak

The U.S. eliminated measles in 2000. The dangerous virus can cause a lot of problems, but more Floridians are choosing to skip the vaccine.

And with Florida moving to lift vaccine mandates, doctors are concerned that more people will be hesitant to get the shots, including MMR, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children between one and 12 years old receive two doses of the vaccine. The vaccinations are 97% effective at preventing the virus.

ALSO READ: Florida's plan to end vaccine mandates elicits concerns about diagnosing polio

Measles can cause high fevers and rashes and can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling, and in some cases, death.

University of South Florida infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Teng said the measles vaccine has gone through extensive safety testing, and the benefits outweigh the risks.

“We're talking billions of doses of these things, right? And the side effects are super mild compared to the disease itself, and in addition to the more severe consequences of the viral infection,” Teng said.

Confirmed cases

The U.S. has seen 1,563 confirmed cases for 2025 as of Oct. 7, marking the highest number in three decades. More than half of those were diagnosed in people under 20.

Florida has had six confirmed cases.

Teng said he's worried because the virus is highly contagious.

“It's more contagious than SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID, so it can transmit in a room, you know, like 30 feet away,” he said. “It's a respiratory virus, so tiny little respiratory droplets, and it's extremely infectious.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / WUSF The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect people from contracting the highly contagious, and potentially lethal virus. The vaccination rate for kindergarteners in the 2023-24 school year was at 88.1%.

The CDC said the virus is one of the most contagious of all diseases: "If one person has it, up to nine out of ten people nearby will become infected if they are not protected." The Kaiser Family Foundation said herd immunity can be achieved when 95% or more of the population is vaccinated.

The estimated MMR vaccination rate for Florida kindergarteners is nearly 89%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Teng said if rates drop enough, states have the potential to lose their eradication status.

