Florida lawmakers revive push to allow families to sue over adult medical negligence deaths

If you're unmarried, childless and at least 25 years old in Florida, no one is able to sue on your behalf if you die from medical negligence.

Florida is the only state with the restriction, which also prevents those 25 and up from suing over the death of an unmarried parent.

A Florida House committee approved a repeal of this law on Wednesday — the same repeal from last session that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed.

"How is it just for a family to be able to recover noneconomic damages when their loved one dies in a car accident, but not for death due to medical malpractice?" said Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, the bill sponsor.

Noneconomic damages relate to compensation for losses that don't have specific monetary amounts, like pain and suffering.

"I've lost a child to this," said Cindy Jenkins during public testimony. Her daughter died shortly after she turned 25 years old. "The doctors got a free pass, and I will forever refer to this as Florida's free kill law."

The bill made it through the committee on a 16-2 vote.

Lawmakers voting against — and members of the public speaking against — the bill, HB 6003, shared the same concerns DeSantis did when he vetoed it.

He said the repeal could be abused by "predatory attorneys."

"This legislation would increase costs to provide healthcare services to Floridians, especially in our rural and aging communities, expose Florida's physicians and healthcare providers to unpredictable liability, drive physicians to leave the state, and incentivize lawyers to bring unmeritorious claims," he wrote in his veto letter.

Whether the bill passes again — and whether it's vetoed again — will have to be seen once the regular session starts in January.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

