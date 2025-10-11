© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Week in Politics: Trump on Gaza ceasefire and tariffs on China; government shutdown

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published October 11, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT

President Trump threatens a massive tariff hike on China, and Americans begin to feel the effects of the government shutdown.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
