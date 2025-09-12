Authorities arrest suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials said Friday, bringing an end to a frantic manhunt for the gunman.

"We got him," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a news conference.

Cox identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson of Utah. He said one of Robinson's family members reached out to a friend, who contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday night with information that Robinson had confessed or implied that he was the gunman.

That information was relayed to authorities, and FBI director Kash Patel said Robinson was arrested at 10 p.m. local time Thursday night.

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a massive search for the gunman.

After the shooting, the FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety released photos of the suspect, dressed in a black shirt and hat and carrying a black backpack, as well as video of him scampering across a roof on campus after the shooting and fleeing.

President Trump announced on Fox & Friends earlier Friday that authorities had a suspect in custody.

"I hope he's going to be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump said.

This story will be updated.



